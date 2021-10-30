Registration was successful!
Two Syrian Soldiers Injured After Air Defences Intercept 'Israeli Missile Attack'
Two Syrian Soldiers Injured After Air Defences Intercept 'Israeli Missile Attack'
Earlier, the country's state media reported that explosions were heard outside Damascus. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
More missiles on tel aviv, severe ones and nuked ones to clean out the jews for good!
Bravo 👏
syria
golan heights
news, syria, golan heights, attack, air defence

Two Syrian Soldiers Injured After Air Defences Intercept 'Israeli Missile Attack'

09:54 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 30.10.2021)
© SputnikSyrian troops engaged in demining using specially equipped tank. File photo.
Syrian troops engaged in demining using specially equipped tank. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© Sputnik
Sofia Chegodaeva
Earlier, the country's state media reported that explosions were heard outside Damascus.
Two Syrian soldiers were injured in what the country's army described as a missile attack from Israel.

"At about 11:17 (local time) Israeli surface-to-surface missiles attacked several facilities outside Damascus from the north of occupied Palestine. Our air defences repelled the attacks and shot down several missiles. The attack injured two soldiers and also caused some material damage," the army said.

Earlier, the agency said that the Syrian Air Defences were countering an attack near the suburbs of Damascus from the Golan Heights.
"Our air defence systems have been repelling an attack on the Damascus suburbs from the occupied territories (the Golan Heights)," the state news agency said.
The Israeli army has not commented on the attack.
"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the press service of the Israeli army said.
This comes ten days after two bombs planted on a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during the morning rush hour, killing 14 people and wounding several others.
A Syrian red crescent ambulance arrives to evacuate wounded from the area of the Sayyida Zeinab shrine south of Syria's capital Damascus on February 21, 2016, after a series of attacks, targetted the Shiite shrine area - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
Multiple Casualties Reported After Explosion Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria - Photos, Video
20 October, 04:25 GMT
It was the deadliest attack in Damascus since 2018 when government troops captured areas once held by insurgents in Syria's decade-long war.
More missiles on tel aviv, severe ones and nuked ones to clean out the jews for good!
mmandrake
30 October, 13:49 GMT2
Bravo 👏
Charlie McD
30 October, 12:57 GMT
