Two Syrian Soldiers Injured After Air Defences Intercept 'Israeli Missile Attack'

Earlier, the country's state media reported that explosions were heard outside Damascus.

Two Syrian soldiers were injured in what the country's army described as a missile attack from Israel.Earlier, the agency said that the Syrian Air Defences were countering an attack near the suburbs of Damascus from the Golan Heights."Our air defence systems have been repelling an attack on the Damascus suburbs from the occupied territories (the Golan Heights)," the state news agency said. The Israeli army has not commented on the attack."We do not comment on foreign media reports," the press service of the Israeli army said.This comes ten days after two bombs planted on a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during the morning rush hour, killing 14 people and wounding several others.It was the deadliest attack in Damascus since 2018 when government troops captured areas once held by insurgents in Syria's decade-long war.

