Sudanese Military Released Several Detained Officials, Including Health Minister - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - Sudanese military authorities have released a number of previously detained officials, including Health Minister Omar al-Najib, Al-Arabiya... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. The commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government.On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.The United States and the European Union have since called on the Sudanese military authorities to release all those detained. Commenting on the matter, al-Burhan told Sputnik that a legal commission will make decisions on the fate of the detainees in Sudan.

