Sudanese Military Released Several Detained Officials, Including Health Minister - Reports
Sudanese Military Released Several Detained Officials, Including Health Minister - Reports
DOHA (Sputnik) - Sudanese military authorities have released a number of previously detained officials, including Health Minister Omar al-Najib, Al-Arabiya... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. The commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government.On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.The United States and the European Union have since called on the Sudanese military authorities to release all those detained. Commenting on the matter, al-Burhan told Sputnik that a legal commission will make decisions on the fate of the detainees in Sudan.
sudan, coup, military, officials, state of emergency

Sudanese Military Released Several Detained Officials, Including Health Minister - Reports

02:15 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAHA person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021.
A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
DOHA (Sputnik) - Sudanese military authorities have released a number of previously detained officials, including Health Minister Omar al-Najib, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. The commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government.
On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Sudan's Leader al-Burhan Says New Prime Minister to Be Technocrat
Yesterday, 06:03 GMT
The United States and the European Union have since called on the Sudanese military authorities to release all those detained. Commenting on the matter, al-Burhan told Sputnik that a legal commission will make decisions on the fate of the detainees in Sudan.
