https://sputniknews.com/20211030/protest-rally-erupts-in-nantes-over-visit-by-right-wing-french-presidential-hopeful-1090350831.html

Nantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos

Nantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos

The protesters chanted “Everyone hates fascists,” and some of them brandished banners of the National Confederation of Labor. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T19:11+0000

2021-10-30T19:11+0000

2021-10-30T19:13+0000

france

europe

police

nantes

protest

rally

tear gas

eric zemmour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351149_0:152:3218:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8f385572ce0e9a1a9c968115df1eed.jpg

The recent arrival of right-wing pundit and possible French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour to Nantes apparently was not to everyone’s liking there, as a protest rally was held in front of the venue where he was set to present his latest book.Some two hundred protesters advanced upon the venue in question, Zenith de Nantes Metropole, marching across the nearby motorway and even blocking the traffic there for a short while.The protesters ended up clashing with law enforcement officers outside the venue, and the police resorted to using tear gas in order to disperse the rally.“Everyone hates fascists,” the protesters chanted, and banners of the National Confederation of Labor could be seen being displayed by some of the participants.The protest, however, apparently did not ultimately disrupt Zemmour’s visit.

keyboardcosmetics Eric Zemmour is a Jewish journalist... the media's candidate not for the presidency but to sabotage Marine le Pen's chances. He will then retire leaving globalist (Comintern) Macron in the presidency. 0

1

france

nantes

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

france, europe, police, nantes, protest, rally, tear gas, eric zemmour