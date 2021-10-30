Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/protest-rally-erupts-in-nantes-over-visit-by-right-wing-french-presidential-hopeful-1090350831.html
Nantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
Nantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
The protesters chanted “Everyone hates fascists,” and some of them brandished banners of the National Confederation of Labor. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T19:11+0000
2021-10-30T19:13+0000
france
europe
police
nantes
protest
rally
tear gas
eric zemmour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351149_0:152:3218:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8f385572ce0e9a1a9c968115df1eed.jpg
The recent arrival of right-wing pundit and possible French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour to Nantes apparently was not to everyone’s liking there, as a protest rally was held in front of the venue where he was set to present his latest book.Some two hundred protesters advanced upon the venue in question, Zenith de Nantes Metropole, marching across the nearby motorway and even blocking the traffic there for a short while.The protesters ended up clashing with law enforcement officers outside the venue, and the police resorted to using tear gas in order to disperse the rally.“Everyone hates fascists,” the protesters chanted, and banners of the National Confederation of Labor could be seen being displayed by some of the participants.The protest, however, apparently did not ultimately disrupt Zemmour’s visit.
Eric Zemmour is a Jewish journalist... the media's candidate not for the presidency but to sabotage Marine le Pen's chances. He will then retire leaving globalist (Comintern) Macron in the presidency.
0
1
france
nantes
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351149_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_609e24e90ce26df3066ad3850edb052d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, police, nantes, protest, rally, tear gas, eric zemmour

Nantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos

19:11 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 30.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Jeremias GonzalezDemonstrators stand amidst tear gas fired by riot police as they protest against hard-right political talk-show star Eric Zemmour's book signing event in Nantes, western France, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Demonstrators stand amidst tear gas fired by riot police as they protest against hard-right political talk-show star Eric Zemmour's book signing event in Nantes, western France, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jeremias Gonzalez
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The protesters chanted “Everyone hates fascists,” and some of them brandished banners of the National Confederation of Labor.
The recent arrival of right-wing pundit and possible French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour to Nantes apparently was not to everyone’s liking there, as a protest rally was held in front of the venue where he was set to present his latest book.
Some two hundred protesters advanced upon the venue in question, Zenith de Nantes Metropole, marching across the nearby motorway and even blocking the traffic there for a short while.
The protesters ended up clashing with law enforcement officers outside the venue, and the police resorted to using tear gas in order to disperse the rally.
“Everyone hates fascists,” the protesters chanted, and banners of the National Confederation of Labor could be seen being displayed by some of the participants.
The protest, however, apparently did not ultimately disrupt Zemmour’s visit.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
Eric Zemmour is a Jewish journalist... the media's candidate not for the presidency but to sabotage Marine le Pen's chances. He will then retire leaving globalist (Comintern) Macron in the presidency.
keyboardcosmetics
30 October, 22:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:11 GMTNantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
19:07 GMTSyrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
19:03 GMTSmall & Stealthy: Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth Undetected
19:01 GMTBiden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
18:41 GMT'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
18:14 GMTUS Media Acknowledges ‘Ugly Reality’ That America Could Lose War With China Over Taiwan
18:13 GMTUS, EU Reach Deal to Settle Rift Over Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
17:54 GMTNew Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India
17:49 GMTBiden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media
16:56 GMTIndependent India's First Voter, 104-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, Casts Vote For 33rd Time – Video
16:49 GMTUS, E3 Express 'Grave Concern' About Iran's Nuclear Programme, Say Up to Tehran to 'Change Course'
16:42 GMTJohnson Says French Threats 'Unjustified' as Macron Calls Fishing Row a 'Test' of UK's Credibility
15:55 GMTNew Court Filing Reveals Details of What Trump Seeks to Block From January 6 Probe
15:45 GMTFrance’s Macron Dismisses Suggestion That Russia Responsible for Europe’s Energy Price Crunch
15:21 GMTAt Least Six People Reportedly Killed as Powerful Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen - Photos, Videos
15:02 GMTTiny Island Nation Facing Lockdown After Reporting First COVID-19 Case Since Onset of Pandemic
14:58 GMTWhy Biden's 'Clumsiness' Might Prompt France to Seek Greater Strategic Autonomy for Europe
14:53 GMTFace Says it All: Translator Who Went Viral for Perplexed Reaction to Trump Seems at Ease With Biden
14:36 GMTUAE Withdraws Ambassador From Lebanon Over Minister's Yemen War Remark
14:27 GMTDamascus Slams Turkish Parliament's Decision to Extend Military Presence in Syria, Iraq