Nantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
19:11 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 30.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Jeremias GonzalezDemonstrators stand amidst tear gas fired by riot police as they protest against hard-right political talk-show star Eric Zemmour's book signing event in Nantes, western France, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
© AP Photo / Jeremias Gonzalez
The protesters chanted “Everyone hates fascists,” and some of them brandished banners of the National Confederation of Labor.
The recent arrival of right-wing pundit and possible French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour to Nantes apparently was not to everyone’s liking there, as a protest rally was held in front of the venue where he was set to present his latest book.
Some two hundred protesters advanced upon the venue in question, Zenith de Nantes Metropole, marching across the nearby motorway and even blocking the traffic there for a short while.
#SputnikVidéo | Une manifestation anti #Zemmour est en cours à #Nantes. Les manifestants traversent une autoroute pour atteindre la pelouse du #Zenith où se tient son meeting pic.twitter.com/faczStWmpV— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) October 30, 2021
The protesters ended up clashing with law enforcement officers outside the venue, and the police resorted to using tear gas in order to disperse the rally.
#SputnikVidéo | La manifestation anti #Zemmour continue à #Nantes. Les forces de l’ordre ont fait usage de gaz lacrymogènes pic.twitter.com/mB7wMAb3Rz— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) October 30, 2021
“Everyone hates fascists,” the protesters chanted, and banners of the National Confederation of Labor could be seen being displayed by some of the participants.
The protest, however, apparently did not ultimately disrupt Zemmour’s visit.