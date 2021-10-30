Registration was successful!
International
President Biden Meets With The Pope, and Assange Extradition Appeal Continues
President Biden Meets With The Pope, and Assange Extradition Appeal Continues
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Attorney General Letitia James announcing... 30.10.2021
President Biden Meets With The Pope, and Assange Extradition Appeal Continues
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Attorney General Letitia James announcing her run for Governor, and ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with a sex crime.
GUESTAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Biden Administration Proposing Money for Migrants, Zero Tolerance Policy, and The Biden Administration Border PolicyTaylor Hudak - Journalist &amp; Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange, UK Courts, and The Deep State Prosecution of Julian AssangeIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur about the news of the Biden administration giving illegal aliens four hundred and fifty thousand dollars, the vetting process for Afghan refugees, and progressive Democrats upset with Joe Biden. Andrew discussed the 'kids in cages' narrative and how President Trump handled the situation. Andrew talked about the poor vetting process for the Afghan refugees and the continued failures of the Biden administration.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Taylor Hudak about journalism, on the ground reporting from the Assange trial, and the UK judges criticizing the evidence against Assange. Taylor spoke on the growing coverage of the Julian Assange case and the UK police filming protestors. Taylor discussed the physical appearance of Julian Assange and the Yahoo report on the CIA plans to kidnap Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
President Biden Meets With The Pope, and Assange Extradition Appeal Continues

10:58 GMT 30.10.2021
President Biden Meets With The Pope, and Assange Extradition Appeal Continues
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Attorney General Letitia James announcing her run for Governor, and ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with a sex crime.
GUEST
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Biden Administration Proposing Money for Migrants, Zero Tolerance Policy, and The Biden Administration Border Policy
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange, UK Courts, and The Deep State Prosecution of Julian Assange
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Andrew Arthur about the news of the Biden administration giving illegal aliens four hundred and fifty thousand dollars, the vetting process for Afghan refugees, and progressive Democrats upset with Joe Biden. Andrew discussed the 'kids in cages' narrative and how President Trump handled the situation. Andrew talked about the poor vetting process for the Afghan refugees and the continued failures of the Biden administration.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Taylor Hudak about journalism, on the ground reporting from the Assange trial, and the UK judges criticizing the evidence against Assange. Taylor spoke on the growing coverage of the Julian Assange case and the UK police filming protestors. Taylor discussed the physical appearance of Julian Assange and the Yahoo report on the CIA plans to kidnap Julian Assange.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
