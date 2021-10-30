https://sputniknews.com/20211030/political-prisoners-provide-a-guiding-light-for-movements-and-must-not-be-forgotten-1090327502.html

Political Prisoners Provide a Guiding Light For Movements and Must Not Be Forgotten

Political Prisoners Provide a Guiding Light For Movements and Must Not Be Forgotten

Virginia Governor’s Race Becomes Culture War, Ecuador Resists Neoliberalism, Chicago Blackhawks Sexual Assault Cover-Up 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T10:58+0000

2021-10-30T10:58+0000

2021-10-30T10:58+0000

ecuador

virginia

political prisoners

by any means necessary

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090327329_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1ada363aa42be878be84496cba74b42f.png

Political Prisoners Provide A Guiding Light For Movements and Must Not Be Forgotten Virginia Governor’s Race Becomes Culture War, Ecuador Resists Neoliberalism, Chicago Blackhawks Sexual Assault Cover-Up

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss the upcoming gubernatorial election in Virginia between Glenn Youngkin and Terry Mcauliffe, Youngkin’s reactionary program aimed at suburban voters and Terry Mcauliffe’s corporatism, and progressive third candidate Princess Blanding.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss recent protests in Ecuador against rising prices of goods and fuel and against Guillermo Lasso’s presidency, the neoliberal policies that the rise in prices represents, the broader neoliberal policies instituted under Guillermo Lasso, and the repression of these recent protests.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the 1994 film “Blue Chips,” its whitewashing of college sports and the neoliberal themes in the film, its flipping the script on the power dynamic between athletes, their families, and the college athletic system, and the Chicago Blackhawks’ cover-up of the sexual assault of player Kyle Beach by the team’s video coach.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the gutting of Biden’s Build Back Better bill and the race to the bottom that is reformism, the United States involvement in Sudan through AFRICOM, so-called humanitarian aid, and more, the release of Russell “Maroon” Shoatz, and the knowledge that political prisoners share with us.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ecuador

virginia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

ecuador, virginia, political prisoners, by any means necessary, аудио, radio