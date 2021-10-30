https://sputniknews.com/20211030/photos-chinas-carrier-based-stealth-fighter-based-on-fc-31-makes-first-appearance-1090333449.html

Photos: China's Carrier-Based Stealth Fighter, Based on FC-31, Makes First Appearance

Photos: China’s Carrier-Based Stealth Fighter, Based on FC-31, Makes First Appearance

30.10.2021

china

naval aviation

stealth fighter

fc-31

Is it a bird? No, it’s a plane! And it seems to be China’s forthcoming carrier-borne stealth fighter.The photos of a fluorescent green fighter jet with a J-11 chaseplane circulating on social media seem to pretty definitely show an aircraft based on the FC-31 that’s been adapted for carrier operations. A close-up image clearly shows a catapult launch bar and wing fold lines, neither of which land-borne aircraft have any use for.According to Naval News, the flight took place at Harbin Aircraft Industry Group test facility in the northern Heilongjiang Province.Little is known about the aircraft, which has been provisionally called the J-35 by observers. It’s unclear how it got that name, but it seems likely it’s because of accusations that China stole information about Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. While the FC-31 and its newer derivative seem superficially similar, in reality they are very different aircraft, as Sputnik has reported.It seems more likely the new jet will be named J-21, since the newest Chinese fighter in service is the J-20, China’s other fifth-generation aircraft.However, the forthcoming Type 003 aircraft carrier, a much larger flattop with electromagnetic aircraft catapults, will be able to fling aircraft off the flight deck with much greater speed, allowing it to launch heavier and slower aircraft than its predecessors.However, the FC-31 was notably absent a tailhook, which aircraft use to land safely on aircraft carriers, meaning at least that jet at that time was not testing its ability to fly from a ship.Another hint came this past March, when Shenyang’s WeChat teased that it would be boosting research and testing on a new stealth aircraft and its related technologies this year. While it again declined to name the aircraft, the post included a photo of an FC-31.What appeared to be photos of a two-seater variant of the J-20 also appeared earlier this week. Observers remain skeptical, but if the photos are legitimate, it would be the first two-seat version of any fifth-generation fighter. A second pilot could have a number of uses, from dedicated weapons officers to piloting instructors, or even managers of drone swarms.

china

