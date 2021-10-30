https://sputniknews.com/20211030/one-in-a-trillion-episode-alec-baldwin-speaks-for-first-time-since-fatal-shooting-at-movie-set-1090352879.html

'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set

'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set

On Saturday, Alec Baldwin spoke out about the continuing investigation into the fatal shooting of the film "Rust," which claimed the life of a 42-year-old camera operator, Halyna Hutchins.Before holding the impromptu news appearance, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were on the road, followed by the media and paparazzi. The actor reportedly pulled over and asked for some space before speaking with them.The 63-year-old actor told cameras in Vermont that he is cooperating with the authorities and has spoken with them every day. Baldwin insisted that he was unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.The actor said that Hutchins was his friend, and that the day he arrived in Santa Fe before the shooting started, he "took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director.""We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added after his wife Hilaria with a phone in her hand apparently tried to interrupt him.Baldwin acknowledged that the fatal shooting on set was a "one in a trillion" tragedy. He also revealed that he met Hutchins' husband, Matthew, and her children, to talk about the incident.He added that they are "eagerly awaiting the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded."According to Fox News, following the tragic event, Baldwin also stated that he is "extremely interested" in minimizing the usage of firearms on set.The actor reportedly proposed the use of "rubber guns, plastic guns, no live -- no real armaments on set," however he admitted that it is not for him to decide that, adding that he was not an expert on the issue.Earlier, Sheriff Mendoza stated that the investigators collected about "600 items of evidence," including confiscating three handguns from the set, as well as 500 ammo rounds.According to media and paparazzi, the Baldwin family was traveling in the northeast of the country this past week trying to maintain a low profile.Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza by the same bullet on the set of an upcoming western "Rust" in New Mexico on October 21. After armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed placed the pistol on a cart on set, assistant director Dave Halls informed Baldwin that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning "not hot" or unloaded. According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office, prop master Sarah Zachry also handled the revolver before the deadly incident.

