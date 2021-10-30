Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/one-in-a-trillion-episode-alec-baldwin-speaks-for-first-time-since-fatal-shooting-at-movie-set-1090352879.html
'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set
'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set
During a press conference on Wednesday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department said it was "too early" to comment on potential charges because the... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T23:35+0000
2021-10-30T23:35+0000
murder
investigation
society
us
hollywood
movie
alec baldwin
hollywood stars
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090353916_0:193:3071:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_88c712aa4aceff5efdb1931a90dc95eb.jpg
On Saturday, Alec Baldwin spoke out about the continuing investigation into the fatal shooting of the film "Rust," which claimed the life of a 42-year-old camera operator, Halyna Hutchins.Before holding the impromptu news appearance, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were on the road, followed by the media and paparazzi. The actor reportedly pulled over and asked for some space before speaking with them.The 63-year-old actor told cameras in Vermont that he is cooperating with the authorities and has spoken with them every day. Baldwin insisted that he was unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.The actor said that Hutchins was his friend, and that the day he arrived in Santa Fe before the shooting started, he "took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director.""We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added after his wife Hilaria with a phone in her hand apparently tried to interrupt him.Baldwin acknowledged that the fatal shooting on set was a "one in a trillion" tragedy. He also revealed that he met Hutchins' husband, Matthew, and her children, to talk about the incident.He added that they are "eagerly awaiting the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded."According to Fox News, following the tragic event, Baldwin also stated that he is "extremely interested" in minimizing the usage of firearms on set.The actor reportedly proposed the use of "rubber guns, plastic guns, no live -- no real armaments on set," however he admitted that it is not for him to decide that, adding that he was not an expert on the issue.Earlier, Sheriff Mendoza stated that the investigators collected about "600 items of evidence," including confiscating three handguns from the set, as well as 500 ammo rounds.According to media and paparazzi, the Baldwin family was traveling in the northeast of the country this past week trying to maintain a low profile.Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza by the same bullet on the set of an upcoming western "Rust" in New Mexico on October 21. After armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed placed the pistol on a cart on set, assistant director Dave Halls informed Baldwin that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning "not hot" or unloaded. According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office, prop master Sarah Zachry also handled the revolver before the deadly incident.
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/assistant-director-who-worked-with-baldwin-on-rust-was-fired-from-film-in-2019-over-gun-incident-1090218203.html
hollywood
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090353916_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ad5fffa48bee68677987a8d4d99c6c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
murder, investigation, society, us, hollywood, movie, alec baldwin, hollywood stars

'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set

23:35 GMT 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Seth WenigIn this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters.
In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
During a press conference on Wednesday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department said it was "too early" to comment on potential charges because the investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff Adan Mendoza, though, has described the department's actions as a "criminal investigation."
On Saturday, Alec Baldwin spoke out about the continuing investigation into the fatal shooting of the film "Rust," which claimed the life of a 42-year-old camera operator, Halyna Hutchins.
Before holding the impromptu news appearance, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were on the road, followed by the media and paparazzi. The actor reportedly pulled over and asked for some space before speaking with them.
The 63-year-old actor told cameras in Vermont that he is cooperating with the authorities and has spoken with them every day. Baldwin insisted that he was unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.

“I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing case,” Baldwin said in videos captured by several reporters. “I've been ordered by the sheriff’s department in Santa Fe. I can’t answer any questions about the investigation. I can’t. It’s an active investigation in terms of a woman dying.”

The actor said that Hutchins was his friend, and that the day he arrived in Santa Fe before the shooting started, he "took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director."
"We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added after his wife Hilaria with a phone in her hand apparently tried to interrupt him.
Baldwin acknowledged that the fatal shooting on set was a "one in a trillion" tragedy. He also revealed that he met Hutchins' husband, Matthew, and her children, to talk about the incident.
“They’re beside themselves with grief,” said Baldwin, who was again briefly interrupted by his wife. “The guy is overwhelmed with grief. There are incidental accidents on film sets from time-to-time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode. And so he is in shock. He has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid.”
He added that they are "eagerly awaiting the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded."
According to Fox News, following the tragic event, Baldwin also stated that he is "extremely interested" in minimizing the usage of firearms on set.
"But remember, how many bullets have been fired in films and TV shows in the last 75 years. This is America," Baldwin said. "How many bullets have gone off in movies and on TV sets before? How many, billions in the last 75 years? And nearly all of it without incident."
The actor reportedly proposed the use of "rubber guns, plastic guns, no live -- no real armaments on set," however he admitted that it is not for him to decide that, adding that he was not an expert on the issue.
"It's urgent that you understand I'm not an expert in this field, so whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people's safety on film sets, I'm all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can," he concluded.
Revolver - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
Assistant Director Who Worked With Baldwin on Rust Was Fired From Film in 2019 Over Gun Incident
26 October, 11:36 GMT
Earlier, Sheriff Mendoza stated that the investigators collected about "600 items of evidence," including confiscating three handguns from the set, as well as 500 ammo rounds.
According to media and paparazzi, the Baldwin family was traveling in the northeast of the country this past week trying to maintain a low profile.
Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza by the same bullet on the set of an upcoming western "Rust" in New Mexico on October 21. After armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed placed the pistol on a cart on set, assistant director Dave Halls informed Baldwin that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning "not hot" or unloaded.
According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office, prop master Sarah Zachry also handled the revolver before the deadly incident.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:35 GMT'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set
23:33 GMTHotel in Egypt’s Hurghada Closed For Two Days After Multiple Poisoning Cases
23:17 GMTUK University Accused of Fostering Transphobic Culture by Stocking ‘Dead Names’ of Students, Staff
21:52 GMTWATCH: IDF F-15 Jets Escorted US Bomber in Apparent Show of Force to Iran as Tensions Remain High
21:34 GMTTrump’s Attorney Reportedly Blamed Pence’s Team for Jan. 6 Violence Over Not Tossing Out Election
21:25 GMTBoris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo
21:06 GMT12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
21:06 GMTRussia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen
20:31 GMTTension Sparked Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Over Snap Shared of His Daughter Khai
19:11 GMTNantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
19:07 GMTSyrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
19:03 GMTSmall & Stealthy: Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth Undetected
19:01 GMTBiden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
18:41 GMT'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
18:14 GMTUS Media Acknowledges ‘Ugly Reality’ That America Could Lose War With China Over Taiwan
18:13 GMTUS, EU Reach Deal to Settle Rift Over Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
17:54 GMTNew Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India
17:49 GMTBiden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media
16:56 GMTIndependent India's First Voter, 104-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, Casts Vote For 33rd Time – Video
16:49 GMTUS, E3 Express 'Grave Concern' About Iran's Nuclear Programme, Say Up to Tehran to 'Change Course'