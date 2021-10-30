Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/new-hidden-world-discovered-in-earths-inner-core-study-finds-1090334095.html
’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds
’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds
In fact, research suggests that the Earth’s insides have certain semi-soft characteristics where liquid metal is stored — with multiple layers of hard metal... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T01:53+0000
2021-10-30T01:53+0000
tech
scientists
earth
earthquakes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266219_0:267:2049:1419_1920x0_80_0_0_2547b0101dbe3e58b867d5e7d9d9b46f.jpg
Scientists have uncovered a “whole new hidden world” at the Earth’s solid inner core. The stunning discovery occurred as researchers studied wave ripples from earthquakes that move through the Earth.A new study published in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors on September 20 has changed the the consensus that surrounds the long belief of Earth’s inner core being a solid compressed ball of iron surrounded by a super-hot molten outer core.The study analyzed how shear waves created by earthquakes move through the globe into depths that neither humans or machines could venture into.The distribution of seismic waves from earthquakes operated as a kind of “sonar” helped researchers like Rhett Butler, from the University of Hawaii and his colleague Seiji Tsuboib who works at Japan’s Centre for Earth Information Science and Technology, “see” inside the planet with detail.Butler told Science Daily that the research was more than just academic interest and shed new light on the “composition, thermal history, and evolution of Earth.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210805/new-research-tackles-mystery-of-uneven-growth-of-earths-solid-inner-core-1083536094.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266219_0:75:2049:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_24c4728c7f6b898067a3cf07d2540260.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, scientists, earth, earthquakes

’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds

01:53 GMT 30.10.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Argonne National Laboratory / Composition of Earth’s mantleComposition of Earth’s mantle revisited thanks to research at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source
Composition of Earth’s mantle revisited thanks to research at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Argonne National Laboratory / Composition of Earth’s mantle
Subscribe
In fact, research suggests that the Earth’s insides have certain semi-soft characteristics where liquid metal is stored — with multiple layers of hard metal, liquid metal, and a certain amount of material that’s halfway between the two.
Scientists have uncovered a “whole new hidden world” at the Earth’s solid inner core. The stunning discovery occurred as researchers studied wave ripples from earthquakes that move through the Earth.
A new study published in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors on September 20 has changed the the consensus that surrounds the long belief of Earth’s inner core being a solid compressed ball of iron surrounded by a super-hot molten outer core.

"The more that we look at it, the more we realize it's not one boring blob of iron," Jessica Irving, a seismologist at the University of Bristol in England, who was not involved in the study, told Live Science. "We're finding a whole new hidden world."

The study analyzed how shear waves created by earthquakes move through the globe into depths that neither humans or machines could venture into.
Earth Blue Planet Globe - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2021
New Research Tackles Mystery of 'Uneven Growth' of Earth's Solid Inner Core
5 August, 16:45 GMT
The distribution of seismic waves from earthquakes operated as a kind of “sonar” helped researchers like Rhett Butler, from the University of Hawaii and his colleague Seiji Tsuboib who works at Japan’s Centre for Earth Information Science and Technology, “see” inside the planet with detail.
Butler told Science Daily that the research was more than just academic interest and shed new light on the “composition, thermal history, and evolution of Earth.”
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:53 GMT’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds
01:24 GMTMalik Pleads Guilty to Verbally Harassing Gigi, Calling Her Mother 'F*cking Dutch Sl*t' - Reports
01:23 GMTJake Paul Adds Fuel to Fire in Malik-Hadid Scandal, Slamming British Singer Over 2020 Row
01:08 GMTPhotos: China’s Carrier-Based Stealth Fighter, Based on FC-31, Makes First Appearance
00:59 GMTUS Watchdog Says State, Pentagon Withholding Information From Public About Afghan Collapse
00:34 GMTFive People Killed in Shootout in Nightclub in Panama City, Police Say
00:31 GMTGitmo Detainee Sentenced to 26 Years, Details CIA Torture - Reports
00:21 GMTElevated Threat Issued in Northern Virginia on Halloween Weekend Amid Daesh Attack Rumors
00:08 GMTUS Supreme Court Agrees to Hear States’ Appeal to Restore Trump Immigration Rule
00:04 GMTAfghanistan Among World’s Worst Crises, Social Services on 'Brink of Collapse', UNICEF Says
00:00 GMTWall Street up 4th Week in Row on Record Highs as Investors ‘Accept’ High Inflation
Yesterday‘Purely Political’: 45 GOP Reps Angry Over Reports Biden Wants to Pay Each Separated Migrant Family
YesterdaySenior Officials of Brazilian Health Regulator Face Threats Over Vaccination of Children
Yesterday'Major Loophole' Means US Unlikely to Honor Promise to Treat Assange Humanely, Journalist Says
YesterdayRoyal Teeth Secrets: How Did UK Queen Manage to Keep Her Smile Bright at 95 Without Dentures?
YesterdayBiden Administration Terminates Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico’ Rule for Asylum-Seekers
YesterdayStudy: Texas Sees Massive Drop in Abortions in Month After 'Heartbeat' Ban Took Effect
YesterdayPrince Andrew Asks US Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Sexual Abuse Claims
YesterdayWatch: Iranian MiG-29 Shoots Down Aerial Target Fired by F-5 Tiger in Low-Altitude Flyby
YesterdayWH Press Pool Bristle Over Biden's Closed-for-Cameras Meeting With Pope