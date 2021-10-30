https://sputniknews.com/20211030/new-hidden-world-discovered-in-earths-inner-core-study-finds-1090334095.html

’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds

’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds

In fact, research suggests that the Earth’s insides have certain semi-soft characteristics where liquid metal is stored — with multiple layers of hard metal... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T01:53+0000

2021-10-30T01:53+0000

2021-10-30T01:53+0000

tech

scientists

earth

earthquakes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266219_0:267:2049:1419_1920x0_80_0_0_2547b0101dbe3e58b867d5e7d9d9b46f.jpg

Scientists have uncovered a “whole new hidden world” at the Earth’s solid inner core. The stunning discovery occurred as researchers studied wave ripples from earthquakes that move through the Earth.A new study published in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors on September 20 has changed the the consensus that surrounds the long belief of Earth’s inner core being a solid compressed ball of iron surrounded by a super-hot molten outer core.The study analyzed how shear waves created by earthquakes move through the globe into depths that neither humans or machines could venture into.The distribution of seismic waves from earthquakes operated as a kind of “sonar” helped researchers like Rhett Butler, from the University of Hawaii and his colleague Seiji Tsuboib who works at Japan’s Centre for Earth Information Science and Technology, “see” inside the planet with detail.Butler told Science Daily that the research was more than just academic interest and shed new light on the “composition, thermal history, and evolution of Earth.”

https://sputniknews.com/20210805/new-research-tackles-mystery-of-uneven-growth-of-earths-solid-inner-core-1083536094.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, scientists, earth, earthquakes