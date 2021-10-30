Registration was successful!
New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India
New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pope Francis has accepted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit his country, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan...
The invitation was extended earlier in the day as the two held a meeting in Rome. Modi is currently on a visit to Italy to participate in the G20 summit."You have given the greatest gift, I am looking forward to visit India, Pope told ... Modi," the diplomat said at a press briefing in Rome.The Indian prime minister described the meeting with the pontiff as a "very warm" one, adding they discussed a wide range of issues.The last papal visit to India was made by John Paul II in 1999. In 2016, the sides were negotiating Pope Francis' visit to India the following year, but Indian Catholic Church leaders failed to convince Modi to invite him.
New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India

17:54 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 17:55 GMT 30.10.2021)
© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIAPope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. October 30, 2021.
Pope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. October 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIA
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pope Francis has accepted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit his country, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.
The invitation was extended earlier in the day as the two held a meeting in Rome. Modi is currently on a visit to Italy to participate in the G20 summit.
"You have given the greatest gift, I am looking forward to visit India, Pope told ... Modi," the diplomat said at a press briefing in Rome.
The Indian prime minister described the meeting with the pontiff as a "very warm" one, adding they discussed a wide range of issues.
The last papal visit to India was made by John Paul II in 1999. In 2016, the sides were negotiating Pope Francis' visit to India the following year, but Indian Catholic Church leaders failed to convince Modi to invite him.
