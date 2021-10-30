https://sputniknews.com/20211030/new-court-filing-reveals-details-of-what-trump-seeks-to-block-from-january-6-probe-1090348327.html

New Court Filing Reveals Details of What Trump Seeks to Block From January 6 Probe

To date, NARA has identified approximately 1,600 pages of responsive documents as relevant to the probe. Trump is seeking to prevent the investigators from accessing some 750 of them, citing executive privilege over them.The records include pages from multiple binders containing proposed talking points for then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany related to the 2020 election, presidential activity calendars and a related handwritten note for 6 January, as well as a draft text of a presidential speech for 6 January, among others.Earlier this month, the White House blocked Trump's request to withhold documents about the January 6 unrest at the Capitol complex. The decision authorizes the NARA to hand over documents requested by the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack.Last week, Trump sued the House panel for its inquiry, describing it as illegal and claiming that its attempts to obtain White House records, of which the committee has made more than 50 separate requests, have no reasonable connection to the events of January 6. Moreover, if the panel is granted access to the records, such as documents, testimony from potential eyewitnesses and suspects, it would undermine the political system of the United States laying on the separation of powers.

