Narendra Modi Meets Pope Francis in Vatican, Invites Pointiff to India

During a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi and Pope Francis. After the end... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the head of the Roman Catholic Church – Pope Francis – for the first time in Vatican City as part of his Rome visit for the G20 Summit.Modi posted pictures of his meeting with Pope Francis on social media and wrote that he discussed a wide range of issues. The PM also invited the pontiff to India. Modi is the fifth Indian prime minister to visit the head of the Roman Catholic Church, the largest religious denomination in the world.Their meeting was scheduled for 20 minutes but went on for an hour, news agency PTI reported.On Friday, Modi was received by his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi for their first meeting in person. He was welcomed with a guard of honour before engaging in delegation-level talks on climate change and the situation in Afghanistan.The prime ministers also reiterated their commitment to expand trade and investment ties between the two countries in the textile, food processing, automotive, and renewable energy sectors.On the bilateral side, the two leaders reviewed developments since the India-Italy Virtual Summit held in November 2020. They also said they were satisfied with how the 2020-2025 Action Plan is progressing, which outlines the countries' political, economic, and cultural goals over the next five years.

