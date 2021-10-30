Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/kuwait-recalls-ambassador-to-lebanon-for-consultations-1090340777.html
Kuwait Gives Lebanese Envoy 48 Hours to Leave Country, Recalls Its Ambassador for Consultations
Kuwait Gives Lebanese Envoy 48 Hours to Leave Country, Recalls Its Ambassador for Consultations
On Friday, the Lebanese TV channel MTV reported, citing a source, that all countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) are... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T10:22+0000
2021-10-30T10:54+0000
middle east
yemen
saudi arabia
kuwait
lebanon
diplomatic expulsions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101678/77/1016787785_0:0:3463:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_6a3c992cc0112b44c9a4514710b994ca.jpg
Kuwait has given Lebanon's charge d'affaires 48 hours to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut for consultations in protest over remarks made by a Lebanese minister regarding the Saudi-led coalition's military actions in Yemen.The decision followed similar moves by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, with an Arab diplomatic source telling Sputnik that Riyadh was considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Beirut.Meanwhile, according to the Lebanese TV channel MTV, which quoted its own source, all countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) are ready to cut diplomatic relations with Lebanon in the near future, too.The foreign ministries of the Gulf countries have all summoned the ambassadors of Lebanon and handed them notes of protest. The diplomatic row has erupted following remarks by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who described the actions of the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states in Yemen as "aggression" in an interview to Al-Jazeera. Kordahi also said that the Houthi rebels were forced to defend themselves, and that the Yemen war was pointless.Kordahi later stressed that the comments were made in an interview in August, before his appointment as Information Minister. He also said that he had no intention to offend Riyadh or Abu Dhabi, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasised that Kordahi's words did not reflect the official position of Lebanon on Yemen.Mikati has called on Kordahi to think about the national interests and resign, Lebanese broadcaster LBC reported.Mikati, who is on a working trip outside the country, expressed regret over the current spat between Beirut and Riyadh and said he hoped that the differences will be resolved and Saudi Arabia will revisit its decision to recall the ambassador from Beirut. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib will chair an emergency ministerial meeting on Saturday to find ways out of the conflict.
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/saudi-arabia-reportedly-gives-lebanese-ambassador-48-hours-to-leave-kingdom-1090322228.html
Let the putrid arabs have a hissy fit and do the biddings of the jews in palestine - question is what the bribe is to make the idiot act in concert like they do. Nuke for mohammed bin salman by slime jared kushner or something worse. Hezbollah is indeed a pebble in the arab shoe!
0
Kordahi has spoken the truth and if I were him, I would absolutely NOT backtrack on this or make excuses. The war is aggression and a slaughter and the Saudis need to understand this and get the F out of Yemen, pay it war reparations and concentrate on getting drunk in London and New York in their expensive penthouses! Saudi America is a 'has-been' country and if it were not for its oil, the West would not give 2 shits about it. So, KUDOS to Kordahi for telling it how it is!
0
2
yemen
saudi arabia
kuwait
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101678/77/1016787785_387:0:2984:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_a3bac761f14bcf85329cdb7f4fdb231b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, yemen, saudi arabia, kuwait, lebanon, diplomatic expulsions

Kuwait Gives Lebanese Envoy 48 Hours to Leave Country, Recalls Its Ambassador for Consultations

10:22 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 30.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / YASSER AL-ZAYYATKuwait City
Kuwait City - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / YASSER AL-ZAYYAT
Subscribe
On Friday, the Lebanese TV channel MTV reported, citing a source, that all countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) are prepared to severe diplomatic relations with Lebanon in the near future.
Kuwait has given Lebanon's charge d'affaires 48 hours to leave the country and recalled its ambassador from Beirut for consultations in protest over remarks made by a Lebanese minister regarding the Saudi-led coalition's military actions in Yemen.
The decision followed similar moves by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, with an Arab diplomatic source telling Sputnik that Riyadh was considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Beirut.
Meanwhile, according to the Lebanese TV channel MTV, which quoted its own source, all countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) are ready to cut diplomatic relations with Lebanon in the near future, too.
The foreign ministries of the Gulf countries have all summoned the ambassadors of Lebanon and handed them notes of protest.
Riyadh Skyline - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Saudi Arabia Reportedly Gives Lebanese Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Kingdom
Yesterday, 17:26 GMT
The diplomatic row has erupted following remarks by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who described the actions of the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states in Yemen as "aggression" in an interview to Al-Jazeera. Kordahi also said that the Houthi rebels were forced to defend themselves, and that the Yemen war was pointless.
Kordahi later stressed that the comments were made in an interview in August, before his appointment as Information Minister. He also said that he had no intention to offend Riyadh or Abu Dhabi, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasised that Kordahi's words did not reflect the official position of Lebanon on Yemen.
Mikati has called on Kordahi to think about the national interests and resign, Lebanese broadcaster LBC reported.
Mikati, who is on a working trip outside the country, expressed regret over the current spat between Beirut and Riyadh and said he hoped that the differences will be resolved and Saudi Arabia will revisit its decision to recall the ambassador from Beirut. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib will chair an emergency ministerial meeting on Saturday to find ways out of the conflict.
021000
Discuss
Popular comments
Let the putrid arabs have a hissy fit and do the biddings of the jews in palestine - question is what the bribe is to make the idiot act in concert like they do. Nuke for mohammed bin salman by slime jared kushner or something worse. Hezbollah is indeed a pebble in the arab shoe!
mmandrake
30 October, 13:41 GMT
000000
Kordahi has spoken the truth and if I were him, I would absolutely NOT backtrack on this or make excuses. The war is aggression and a slaughter and the Saudis need to understand this and get the F out of Yemen, pay it war reparations and concentrate on getting drunk in London and New York in their expensive penthouses! Saudi America is a 'has-been' country and if it were not for its oil, the West would not give 2 shits about it. So, KUDOS to Kordahi for telling it how it is!
The_Man
30 October, 13:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:09 GMTG-20: Putin Urges Countries to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of Covid Vaccines
10:42 GMTNarendra Modi Meets Pope Francis in Vatican, Invites Pointiff to India
10:39 GMTUS Allies Reportedly Urge Biden Not to Drop Possibility of Preemptive Nuke Strike on Russia, China
10:24 GMTPolice Force Away Protesters Blocking Access to G20 Summit Venue in Rome, Reports Say
10:23 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Brother Claims She Has Been 'Physically Abused', Questions Chances of Fair Trial
10:22 GMTKuwait Gives Lebanese Envoy 48 Hours to Leave Country, Recalls Its Ambassador for Consultations
10:18 GMTRussia Says Its Diplomats Vaccinated With Russian Shot Face Discrimination in Some States
09:54 GMTTwo Syrian Soldiers Injured After Air Defences Intercept 'Israeli Missile Attack'
09:37 GMTLive Updates: Sudanese Military Blocking Bridges, Roads to Capital
08:56 GMTUS Watchdog Says State Dept., DoD Pressured it to Redact Afghan Reports, 'Impeded' Honest Reporting
08:37 GMTShah Rukh Khan Fans Gather in Support as Son Aryan Walks Out of Jail
08:10 GMTRussian Fleet Monitoring US Navy Destroyer in Black Sea
07:27 GMTChina Calls Report of US Intelligence Community on COVID-19 Origin Unscientific
07:09 GMTTrump Slams Biden for Allegedly Mulling 450k Payments to Migrants as US Turned Into 'Dumping Ground'
06:18 GMTSudanese Military Chief Says Events in Country Should Not Be Seen as Military Coup
06:08 GMTAsia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video
05:50 GMTAfghan English Teacher Leaves Five Kids Behind Due to Evacuation Nightmare
05:42 GMTTrump Might Face Recall of License for Software Used in His Social Network, Developer Says
05:38 GMTPrince Andrew Slams 'Frivolous, Baseless' Lawsuit by Sex Assault Accuser Seeking 'Another Payday'
05:16 GMTZayn Malik Reportedly Dropped From His Record Label Amid Claims He Harassed Gigi Hadid's Mother