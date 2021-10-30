https://sputniknews.com/20211030/is-wechat-channels-anti-meta-rebranded-facebooks-new-logo-comes-under-fire-online-1090349667.html

'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online

The criticism over Meta’s emblem comes as Facebook's overall rebranding is mocked mercilessly online. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

Mark Zuckerberg’s move to rebrand Facebook as Meta has elicited a fresh wave of mockery online as some netizens suggested that Meta’s logo bears a certain resemblance to an already existing logo rooted in the Far East. Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, a number of social media users suggested that the Meta logo looks like WeChat Channels' logo turned upside down, with one of them wondering aloud: “Is Wechat channels the anti-Meta?”This development comes as Facebook’s name change, which was announced on Thursday, comes under fire online. The rebranding was revealed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the annual Facebook Connect conference on 28 October.

