'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICFacebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021.
The criticism over Meta’s emblem comes as Facebook's overall rebranding is mocked mercilessly online.
Mark Zuckerberg’s move to rebrand Facebook as Meta has elicited a fresh wave of mockery online as some netizens suggested that Meta’s logo bears a certain resemblance to an already existing logo rooted in the Far East.
Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, a number of social media users suggested that the Meta logo looks like WeChat Channels' logo turned upside down, with one of them wondering aloud: “Is Wechat channels the anti-Meta?”
Is Wechat channels the anti-Meta? #Meta #wechat https://t.co/PGuI1EbpfX pic.twitter.com/chwl07stmB— Andy Tsun (@DrAndyTsun) October 29, 2021
WeChat's video club logo VS FB #meta logo pic.twitter.com/JIvaz79cJ3— NFTKing | West.bit (@kylexiang) October 29, 2021
What a coincidence! The logo of Meta is so similar to the one of chennels in WeChat of Tencent.🤭🤭#Meta #Zuckerberg #Facebook #Facebooknewname pic.twitter.com/dGVzoPinz1— Vincent (@HelloVincentHi) October 29, 2021
A future IP dispute in the making?— Jack Ellis 艾礼杰 (@jacknwellis) October 29, 2021
WeChat Channels / Meta (f.k.a. Facebook) logos 👇#trademarks #IntellectualProperty #wechat #Metaverse https://t.co/bh4rYQDaLe
This development comes as Facebook’s name change, which was announced on Thursday, comes under fire online. The rebranding was revealed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the annual Facebook Connect conference on 28 October.