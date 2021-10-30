Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/is-wechat-channels-anti-meta-rebranded-facebooks-new-logo-comes-under-fire-online-1090349667.html
'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook's New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
The criticism over Meta's emblem comes as Facebook's overall rebranding is mocked mercilessly online. 30.10.2021
facebook, social media, logo, viral, wechat

'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online

18:41 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICFacebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021.
Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Andrei Dergalin
The criticism over Meta’s emblem comes as Facebook's overall rebranding is mocked mercilessly online.
Mark Zuckerberg’s move to rebrand Facebook as Meta has elicited a fresh wave of mockery online as some netizens suggested that Meta’s logo bears a certain resemblance to an already existing logo rooted in the Far East.
Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, a number of social media users suggested that the Meta logo looks like WeChat Channels' logo turned upside down, with one of them wondering aloud: “Is Wechat channels the anti-Meta?”
This development comes as Facebook’s name change, which was announced on Thursday, comes under fire online. The rebranding was revealed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the annual Facebook Connect conference on 28 October.
