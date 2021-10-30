https://sputniknews.com/20211030/independent-indias-first-voter-104-year-old-shyam-saran-negi-casts-vote-for-33rd-time--video-1090344326.html

Independent India's First Voter, 104-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, Casts Vote For 33rd Time – Video

A large number of people turned out to cast their vote in by-elections on Saturday for three parliamentary seats and 29 Assembly constituencies across 13... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

The first voter of independent India, 104-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, cast his ballot for the 33rd time for the by-elections on Saturday in the village of Kalpa in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The wheelchair-bound man was honoured by district officials who played traditional musical instruments to welcome him.In a video posted on Twitter, locals wearing traditional Himachali hats can be seen gifting Negi a garland and scarf.A retired school teacher, Negi voted in 1951-52 during the country's first general elections. Since then, he's never missed out on voting in state polls and urges others to do the same. During the 2014 elections, Google made a video featuring Negi for its #PledgeToVote campaign and captured his experience of voting for the first time in 1951.

