https://sputniknews.com/20211030/hotel-in-egypts-hurghada-closed-for-two-days-after-multiple-poisoning-cases-1090354199.html
Hotel in Egypt’s Hurghada Closed For Two Days After Multiple Poisoning Cases
2021-10-30T23:33+0000
2021-10-30T23:33+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090354173_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_559a302051ef40b948b697fdcafc8164.jpg
On Saturday, a relative of one of the tourists at the hotel told Sputnik that around 30 people staying there, including small children, were hospitalized with high fever and poisoning symptoms.According to him, the Russian consulate is working on getting full information related to the incident.
Hotel in Egypt’s Hurghada Closed For Two Days After Multiple Poisoning Cases

23:33 GMT 30.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / cattan2011 / Egypt, Hurghada
Egypt, Hurghada - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / cattan2011 /
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A hotel was closed in the Egyptian beach resort town of Hurghada after over two dozen Russian tourists, including children, suffered from poisoning there, Victor Voropayev, the General Consul of the Russian Federation in Hurghada, told Sputnik.
On Saturday, a relative of one of the tourists at the hotel told Sputnik that around 30 people staying there, including small children, were hospitalized with high fever and poisoning symptoms.
"The local sanitary authorities have decided to close for 48 hours the AMC Royal hotel located in Hurghada, where guests were hospitalized due to poisoning. Tourists are being relocated to other hotels," Voropayev said.
According to him, the Russian consulate is working on getting full information related to the incident.
