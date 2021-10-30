https://sputniknews.com/20211030/hotel-in-egypts-hurghada-closed-for-two-days-after-multiple-poisoning-cases-1090354199.html

Hotel in Egypt’s Hurghada Closed For Two Days After Multiple Poisoning Cases

2021-10-30T23:33+0000

egypt

hurghada

africa

hotel

poisoning

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090354173_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_559a302051ef40b948b697fdcafc8164.jpg

On Saturday, a relative of one of the tourists at the hotel told Sputnik that around 30 people staying there, including small children, were hospitalized with high fever and poisoning symptoms.According to him, the Russian consulate is working on getting full information related to the incident.

egypt

hurghada

egypt, hurghada, africa, hotel, poisoning