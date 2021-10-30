Registration was successful!
Protesters Take to Streets in Rome as G20 Summit Begins
'Great Things Come in Small Packages': 'Small Dong March' Held in Los Angeles
The size of one's penis apparently was not a requirement for participating in the march, and "allies" could attend the event too.
A march calling to end the shaming over small penis size was held in Los Angeles last week.According to TMZ, the so called “Small Dong March” was organised by YouTubers JT and Chad, hosts of the Going Deep podcast.The participants of the march were carrying placards bearing various humorous slogans related to the event’s agenda, such as “Great Things Come in Small Packages” and “All Dongs Are Equal”.Not everyone participating in the march was underwhelmingly endowed, the media outlet notes, as there apparently was no such requirement and the attendees “could just be an ally”.The “Small Dong March’ reportedly became merely the latest step in the event’s organisers’ “crusade to end small penis shaming”, as they hosted a “small dong art show” before.
Andrei Dergalin
13:34 GMT 30.10.2021
Andrei Dergalin
The size of one’s penis apparently was not a requirement for participating in the march, and “allies” could attend the event too.
A march calling to end the shaming over small penis size was held in Los Angeles last week.
According to TMZ, the so called “Small Dong March” was organised by YouTubers JT and Chad, hosts of the Going Deep podcast.
The participants of the march were carrying placards bearing various humorous slogans related to the event’s agenda, such as “Great Things Come in Small Packages” and “All Dongs Are Equal”.
Not everyone participating in the march was underwhelmingly endowed, the media outlet notes, as there apparently was no such requirement and the attendees “could just be an ally”.
The “Small Dong March’ reportedly became merely the latest step in the event’s organisers’ “crusade to end small penis shaming”, as they hosted a “small dong art show” before.
