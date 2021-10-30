https://sputniknews.com/20211030/great-things-come-in-small-packages-small-dong-march-held-in-los-angeles-1090344185.html

'Great Things Come in Small Packages': 'Small Dong March' Held in Los Angeles

'Great Things Come in Small Packages': 'Small Dong March' Held in Los Angeles

The size of one’s penis apparently was not a requirement for participating in the march, and “allies” could attend the event too. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T13:34+0000

2021-10-30T13:34+0000

2021-10-30T13:34+0000

us

los angeles

march

size

penis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/97/1061539711_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6e43b98a77c2a133d2651f9e66bb0b.jpg

A march calling to end the shaming over small penis size was held in Los Angeles last week.According to TMZ, the so called “Small Dong March” was organised by YouTubers JT and Chad, hosts of the Going Deep podcast.The participants of the march were carrying placards bearing various humorous slogans related to the event’s agenda, such as “Great Things Come in Small Packages” and “All Dongs Are Equal”.Not everyone participating in the march was underwhelmingly endowed, the media outlet notes, as there apparently was no such requirement and the attendees “could just be an ally”.The “Small Dong March’ reportedly became merely the latest step in the event’s organisers’ “crusade to end small penis shaming”, as they hosted a “small dong art show” before.

los angeles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, los angeles, march, size, penis