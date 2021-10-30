Registration was successful!
Gitmo Detainee Sentenced to 26 Years, Details CIA Torture - Reports
Gitmo Detainee Sentenced to 26 Years, Details CIA Torture - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US military jury has sentenced Majid Khan, a former resident of the state of Maryland who is held at the Guantanamo Bay detention... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
Seven of the eight jurors recommended clemency to the defendant in a letter to the Defense Department that accompanied the sentence, the report said on Friday.The defendant is a 41-year-old Pakistani national who moved to the United States in the 1990s and graduated from a high school near Baltimore, Maryland. Khan pleaded guilty to a range of charges, including his involvement in al-Qaeda plots to bomb the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2003 and in attacks in the United States after September 11, 2001, the report said.However, under a plea agreement Khan can be released as soon as February because he cooperated with US authorities, the report said.If Khan is released after the trial, he would be resettled in a third country which is yet to be determined and it cannot be Pakistan, the report said.Nevertheless, the prosecution continues to recommend an imprisonment sentence at the higher end of a 25-40 year range, according to the report.According to The New York Times, Khan gave to the jury a detailed account of brutal forced feedings, waterboarding, and other abuse he suffered in the CIA's overseas prison network.The Times said it is the first time in public a detainee described torture at CIA black sites.*al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states
Gitmo Detainee Sentenced to 26 Years, Details CIA Torture - Reports

00:31 GMT 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the sun sets behind the closed Camp X-Ray detention facility, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.
In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the sun sets behind the closed Camp X-Ray detention facility, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US military jury has sentenced Majid Khan, a former resident of the state of Maryland who is held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center, to 26 years in prison for joining al-Qaeda*, ABC News reported.
Seven of the eight jurors recommended clemency to the defendant in a letter to the Defense Department that accompanied the sentence, the report said on Friday.
The defendant is a 41-year-old Pakistani national who moved to the United States in the 1990s and graduated from a high school near Baltimore, Maryland. Khan pleaded guilty to a range of charges, including his involvement in al-Qaeda plots to bomb the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2003 and in attacks in the United States after September 11, 2001, the report said.
However, under a plea agreement Khan can be released as soon as February because he cooperated with US authorities, the report said.
If Khan is released after the trial, he would be resettled in a third country which is yet to be determined and it cannot be Pakistan, the report said.
"Since the commission of these crimes, Majid is a different person," Army Maj. Michael Lyness, a defense attorney said as quoted by the report. "Majid Khan is reformed and deserving of your mercy."
Nevertheless, the prosecution continues to recommend an imprisonment sentence at the higher end of a 25-40 year range, according to the report.
According to The New York Times, Khan gave to the jury a detailed account of brutal forced feedings, waterboarding, and other abuse he suffered in the CIA's overseas prison network.
The Times said it is the first time in public a detainee described torture at CIA black sites.
*al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states
