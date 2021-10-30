https://sputniknews.com/20211030/gitmo-detainee-sentenced-to-26-years-details-cia-torture---reports-1090332286.html

Gitmo Detainee Sentenced to 26 Years, Details CIA Torture - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US military jury has sentenced Majid Khan, a former resident of the state of Maryland who is held at the Guantanamo Bay detention... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

Seven of the eight jurors recommended clemency to the defendant in a letter to the Defense Department that accompanied the sentence, the report said on Friday.The defendant is a 41-year-old Pakistani national who moved to the United States in the 1990s and graduated from a high school near Baltimore, Maryland. Khan pleaded guilty to a range of charges, including his involvement in al-Qaeda plots to bomb the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2003 and in attacks in the United States after September 11, 2001, the report said.However, under a plea agreement Khan can be released as soon as February because he cooperated with US authorities, the report said.If Khan is released after the trial, he would be resettled in a third country which is yet to be determined and it cannot be Pakistan, the report said.Nevertheless, the prosecution continues to recommend an imprisonment sentence at the higher end of a 25-40 year range, according to the report.According to The New York Times, Khan gave to the jury a detailed account of brutal forced feedings, waterboarding, and other abuse he suffered in the CIA's overseas prison network.The Times said it is the first time in public a detainee described torture at CIA black sites.*al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states

