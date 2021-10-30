Registration was successful!
G-20: Putin Urges Countries to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of Covid Vaccines
G-20: Putin Urges Countries to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of Covid Vaccines
Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged countries to speed up the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines.
G-20: Putin Urges Countries to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of Covid Vaccines 11:09 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 30.10.2021) Being updated
Russia has developed three vaccines against the coronavirus, including Sputnik V - the world's first vaccine approved for emergency use. Sputnik V has been approved for use by over 70 countries, and is recognized as proof of vaccination by over 100 nations, but not the European Union or the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged countries to speed up the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines.