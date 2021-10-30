Fully Preserved 1,000-Year-Old Canoe Found in Cave in Mexico

https://sputniknews.com/20211030/fully-preserved-1000-year-old-canoe-found-in-cave-in-mexico-1090336305.html

"A hardwood log was found in a cave ... at a depth of five meters [16 feet]. Upon closer inspection, symmetrical cutouts for fitting a cover were found, which made it clear that this is a platform-type canoe," a senior researcher said in a statement published by the institute.The scientists believe that the small 160-centimetre-long boat could have been used to extract water from cenotes, large sinkholes found in sedimentary limestone rock, or to store offerings during rituals.The institute intends to continue the research in November to find out the exact age of the canoe and the type of the wood used.In two nearby basins the archaeologists made other finds, including a human skeleton, wall paintings, a stone stele, a ritual knife and fragments of ritual ceramics. Based on the variety of types of the ceramics, the scientists believe that the place was used for ritual ceremonies for several centuries.

