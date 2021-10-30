Registration was successful!
Five People Killed in Shootout in Nightclub in Panama City, Police Say
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and six more were injured in a shootout between local gangs at a Panama City nightclub, national police... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090332439_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76f1492cba672019f754dcc6548f613f.jpg
weapons, police, gangs, shooting, panama, nightclub

Five People Killed in Shootout in Nightclub in Panama City, Police Say

00:34 GMT 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ana RenteriaPolice stand guard outside the dance club Espacio Panama after a fatal shooting at the club overnight in the Santa Ana neighborhood of Panama City, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Police stand guard outside the dance club Espacio Panama after a fatal shooting at the club overnight in the Santa Ana neighborhood of Panama City, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ana Renteria
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and six more were injured in a shootout between local gangs at a Panama City nightclub, national police reported.
"Unfortunate events took place this morning in the Espacio Panama night club, during which five people were killed and six were injured. The events were the result of a confrontation between criminal gangs," Ricaurte De La Espada, Panama national police commissioner, said on Twitter.
The police have already arrested two people and seized a car and weapons allegedly linked to the incident in the club, the commissioner added.
