https://sputniknews.com/20211030/five-people-killed-in-shootout-in-nightclub-in-panama-city-police-say-1090332567.html

Five People Killed in Shootout in Nightclub in Panama City, Police Say

Five People Killed in Shootout in Nightclub in Panama City, Police Say

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and six more were injured in a shootout between local gangs at a Panama City nightclub, national police... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T00:34+0000

2021-10-30T00:34+0000

2021-10-30T00:34+0000

weapons

police

gangs

shooting

panama

nightclub

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090332439_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76f1492cba672019f754dcc6548f613f.jpg

"Unfortunate events took place this morning in the Espacio Panama night club, during which five people were killed and six were injured. The events were the result of a confrontation between criminal gangs," Ricaurte De La Espada, Panama national police commissioner, said on Twitter.The police have already arrested two people and seized a car and weapons allegedly linked to the incident in the club, the commissioner added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

weapons, police, gangs, shooting, panama, nightclub