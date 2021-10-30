Face Says it All: Translator Who Went Viral for Perplexed Reaction to Trump Seems at Ease With Biden

An Italian translator has found herself treading on Twitter once again for her very different reactions to America's leaders. Back in 2019, Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann was showered with sympathy on Twitter after footage of her at the White House during a meeting between then-US President Donald Trump and Italian President Sergio Mattarella blew up online. The seasoned interpreter's face was a picture of confusion, turning from light bafflement to pure perplexity – and back again – as she tried to make sense of Trump's trademark rambling speech. However, journalists were swift to pick up on her clear change in demeanour this week, when US President Joe Biden traveled to Rome to meet Pope Francis and other prominent global figures. A side by side video of the two meetings, two years apart, shows just how at ease the Italian interpreter appears next to Biden in comparison to Trump. As the image went viral, Twitter users remarked how a facial expression speaks a thousand words.
