Powerful Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen - Photos, Videos
Face Says it All: Translator Who Went Viral for Perplexed Reaction to Trump Seems at Ease With Biden
Face Says it All: Translator Who Went Viral for Perplexed Reaction to Trump Seems at Ease With Biden
Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann, an Italian interpreter who has worked with several US presidents including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, went viral two years ago... 30.10.2021
An Italian translator has found herself treading on Twitter once again for her very different reactions to America's leaders. Back in 2019, Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann was showered with sympathy on Twitter after footage of her at the White House during a meeting between then-US President Donald Trump and Italian President Sergio Mattarella blew up online. The seasoned interpreter's face was a picture of confusion, turning from light bafflement to pure perplexity – and back again – as she tried to make sense of Trump's trademark rambling speech. However, journalists were swift to pick up on her clear change in demeanour this week, when US President Joe Biden traveled to Rome to meet Pope Francis and other prominent global figures. A side by side video of the two meetings, two years apart, shows just how at ease the Italian interpreter appears next to Biden in comparison to Trump. As the image went viral, Twitter users remarked how a facial expression speaks a thousand words.
Face Says it All: Translator Who Went Viral for Perplexed Reaction to Trump Seems at Ease With Biden

14:53 GMT 30.10.2021
US President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
US President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Divisione Produzione Fotografica
Svetlana Ekimenko
Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann, an Italian interpreter who has worked with several US presidents including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, went viral two years ago for her perplexed facial expression during a meeting between Donald Trump and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House in 2019.
An Italian translator has found herself treading on Twitter once again for her very different reactions to America's leaders.
Back in 2019, Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann was showered with sympathy on Twitter after footage of her at the White House during a meeting between then-US President Donald Trump and Italian President Sergio Mattarella blew up online.
The seasoned interpreter's face was a picture of confusion, turning from light bafflement to pure perplexity – and back again – as she tried to make sense of Trump's trademark rambling speech.
However, journalists were swift to pick up on her clear change in demeanour this week, when US President Joe Biden traveled to Rome to meet Pope Francis and other prominent global figures.
A side by side video of the two meetings, two years apart, shows just how at ease the Italian interpreter appears next to Biden in comparison to Trump.
As the image went viral, Twitter users remarked how a facial expression speaks a thousand words.
