Powerful Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen - Photos, Videos
The blast occurred amid an escalating diplomatic row between Lebanon and Gulf nations over remarks made by a Lebanese minister, who condemned the Saudi-led... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T15:21+0000
2021-10-30T15:46+0000
yemen
explosions
A powerful blast has ripped through the Yemeni city of Aden, after a car bomb exploded at the gates of Aden International Airport, a local source told Sputnik. According to the source, the explosion resulted in casualties, the number of which is yet unknown. An Al Arabiya correspondent said at least 10 people have died as a result of the blast.Reuters cited a security source as saying that the blast targeted a security checkpoint near an airport hotel.Photos and videos showing reddish plume of smoke - allegedly from Saturday's blast - have emerged online.
15:21 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 15:46 GMT 30.10.2021)
Being updated
The blast occurred amid an escalating diplomatic row between Lebanon and Gulf nations over remarks made by a Lebanese minister, who condemned the Saudi-led coalition's campaign in Yemen, and called the year-long war in the country pointless.
A powerful blast has ripped through the Yemeni city of Aden, after a car bomb exploded at the gates of Aden International Airport, a local source told Sputnik.
According to the source, the explosion resulted in casualties, the number of which is yet unknown. An Al Arabiya correspondent said at least 10 people have died as a result of the blast.
Reuters cited a security source as saying that the blast targeted a security checkpoint near an airport hotel.
Photos and videos showing reddish plume of smoke - allegedly from Saturday's blast - have emerged online.
