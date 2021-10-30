Demonstrators Take to Glasgow Streets Ahead of 26th UN COP26 Climate Change Summit

Live from Glasgow as demonstrators take to the streets to urge world leaders and other summit participants to take the required measures to stem the climate crisis, as the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) conference is set to begin.The protest has been launched by Extinction Rebellion activists.The COP26 summit will be held from 31 October to 12 November, and aims to bring countries together and accelerate action to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Global leaders are set to meet from Monday at the COP26 high-level segment where they are expected to make a meaningful commitment to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels as it was agreed in Paris in 2015.
