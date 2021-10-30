Registration was successful!
Biden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media
Biden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media
The flights and snake-like convoys of vehicles used by the POTUS and his entourage during the trip aren't exactly eco-friendly. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden and is generating a sizeable carbon footprint during his trip to Europe, which, ironically, is going to involve him participating in the COP26 summit on climate change in Glasgow.According to The Daily Mail, some 2.16 million pounds of carbon dioxide will be produced by the four planes involved in the trip: Air Force One itself, the “identical decoy” aircraft, and two C-17 Globemaster large military transport aircraft that carry Biden’s “battalion of cars and helicopters.”On 28 October, Biden set sail for Italy to attend the G20 summit in Rome to discuss various global issues such as the COVID pandemic and climate change.On 29 October, he travelled in a lengthy 85-car motorcade to the Vatican City where he met with Pope Francis I; during their meeting, the pontiff and the president also discussed climate change, the newspaper points out.On 31 October, the US president is expected to fly to Scotland where he will attend the COP26 summit on climate change in Glasgow.
europe
joe biden, world, europe, carbon, voyage, footprint

Biden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media

17:49 GMT 30.10.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden poses for a picture as he arrives for the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden poses for a picture as he arrives for the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Andrei Dergalin
The flights and snake-like convoys of vehicles used by the POTUS and his entourage during the trip aren't exactly eco-friendly.
US President Joe Biden and is generating a sizeable carbon footprint during his trip to Europe, which, ironically, is going to involve him participating in the COP26 summit on climate change in Glasgow.
According to The Daily Mail, some 2.16 million pounds of carbon dioxide will be produced by the four planes involved in the trip: Air Force One itself, the “identical decoy” aircraft, and two C-17 Globemaster large military transport aircraft that carry Biden’s “battalion of cars and helicopters.”
The president’s cars, which include "The Beast" – Biden’s Cadillac limo that weighs 20,000 pounds, has a five-litre diesel engine, and does about 8 miles to the gallon – are also going contribute to the POTUS' carbon footprint, reportedly bringing its total amount to 2.2 million pounds.
On 28 October, Biden set sail for Italy to attend the G20 summit in Rome to discuss various global issues such as the COVID pandemic and climate change.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
'Clumsy' Biden Strokes Macron's Ego
11:49 GMT
On 29 October, he travelled in a lengthy 85-car motorcade to the Vatican City where he met with Pope Francis I; during their meeting, the pontiff and the president also discussed climate change, the newspaper points out.
On 31 October, the US president is expected to fly to Scotland where he will attend the COP26 summit on climate change in Glasgow.
