Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/biden-reportedly-plans-to-warn-erdogan-against-precipitous-action-amid-spat-over-ambassadors-1090350676.html
Biden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
Biden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued and then retracted an order for ten foreign envoys, including the US ambassador, to be... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T19:01+0000
2021-10-30T19:01+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
joe biden
turkey
united states
relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083155643_0:174:2668:1675_1920x0_80_0_0_0aa0f753363d9f030acba92e11875318.jpg
US President Joe Biden plans to warn his Turkish counterpart at their meeting Sunday against taking any steps that might damage the relationship between the two NATO allies, a US official told reporters Saturday.According to the official, the negotiations between Biden and Erdogan are expected to include Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 jets, regional matters including Syria and Libya, and Ankara’s defence relationship with the US.On Monday, a group of 11 US lawmakers wrote to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking the White House not to move forward with any F-16 deal with Turkey. “We cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending US-manufactured aircraft to a treaty ally which continues to behave like an adversary,” lawmakers urged.US-Turkish relations have been marred in recent years over a range of disagreements, including US support for Kurdish forces in Syria, Turkey’s purchase of an advanced Russian-made air defence system, Washington’s move to boot Ankara out of the F-35 programme, and US sanctions against the Turkish defence sector.Bilateral ties faced a new wrinkle last week after the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of 10 nations, including the US, over their calls for the release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala.Who is Mr. Kavala?Kavala, 64, has been under arrest and facing trial for much of the past four years after being detained in October 2017 over his alleged ties to the “Gulenist Terror Group,” – an organization Erdogan believes was behind the 2016 Turkish coup attempt, and in connection to a probe into the 2013 Gezi Park civil unrest. The businessman has been active in Turkish civil society since the 1980s, creating and funding a range of initiatives promoting ecology, civil rights, women’s rights, minority rights, and other issues, including an attempt to promote reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian people over the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1917. He is also a founding member of the Turkish branch of the Open Society Foundation – the controversial George Soros-operated grant making network accused by number of governments of meddling in and attempting to destabilize countries.The Turkish Foreign Ministry accused the ten ambassadors of making “impertinent statements” regarding Kavala’s detention, and urged the diplomats to “act within the scope of their responsibilities originating from their duties in line with the Vienna Convention.”On 23 October, Erdogan announced that the ten ambassadors in question would be expelled, but backed down two days later, saying Monday that the diplomatic crisis had been “resolved” after the affected countries embassies promised not to interfere in the Turkish legal system’s proceedings.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/erdogan-says-crisis-with-ambassadors-declared-personae-non-gratae-resolved-1090199219.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083155643_102:0:2566:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_2590b23adb5302a8e605ab9fef162eeb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, joe biden, turkey, united states, relations

Biden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors

19:01 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPOTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued and then retracted an order for ten foreign envoys, including the US ambassador, to be declared “persona non grata” and expelled from the country over calls for the release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, who has been under arrest for most of the past four years.
US President Joe Biden plans to warn his Turkish counterpart at their meeting Sunday against taking any steps that might damage the relationship between the two NATO allies, a US official told reporters Saturday.
“Certainly the president will indicate that we need to find a way to avoid crises like that one going forward and precipitous action is not going to benefit the US-Turkey partnership and alliance,” the official said, referring to the spat that blew up earlier this month over Kavala’s detention.
According to the official, the negotiations between Biden and Erdogan are expected to include Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 jets, regional matters including Syria and Libya, and Ankara’s defence relationship with the US.
On Monday, a group of 11 US lawmakers wrote to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking the White House not to move forward with any F-16 deal with Turkey. “We cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending US-manufactured aircraft to a treaty ally which continues to behave like an adversary,” lawmakers urged.
US-Turkish relations have been marred in recent years over a range of disagreements, including US support for Kurdish forces in Syria, Turkey’s purchase of an advanced Russian-made air defence system, Washington’s move to boot Ankara out of the F-35 programme, and US sanctions against the Turkish defence sector.
Bilateral ties faced a new wrinkle last week after the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of 10 nations, including the US, over their calls for the release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan heads a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, October 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Erdogan Says Crisis With Ambassadors Declared Personae Non Gratae Resolved
25 October, 16:49 GMT
Who is Mr. Kavala?
Kavala, 64, has been under arrest and facing trial for much of the past four years after being detained in October 2017 over his alleged ties to the “Gulenist Terror Group,” – an organization Erdogan believes was behind the 2016 Turkish coup attempt, and in connection to a probe into the 2013 Gezi Park civil unrest. The businessman has been active in Turkish civil society since the 1980s, creating and funding a range of initiatives promoting ecology, civil rights, women’s rights, minority rights, and other issues, including an attempt to promote reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian people over the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1917. He is also a founding member of the Turkish branch of the Open Society Foundation – the controversial George Soros-operated grant making network accused by number of governments of meddling in and attempting to destabilize countries.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry accused the ten ambassadors of making “impertinent statements” regarding Kavala’s detention, and urged the diplomats to “act within the scope of their responsibilities originating from their duties in line with the Vienna Convention.”
On 23 October, Erdogan announced that the ten ambassadors in question would be expelled, but backed down two days later, saying Monday that the diplomatic crisis had been “resolved” after the affected countries embassies promised not to interfere in the Turkish legal system’s proceedings.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:07 GMTSyrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2e Systems
19:03 GMTSmall & Stealthy: Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth Undetected
19:01 GMTBiden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
18:41 GMT'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
18:14 GMTUS Media Acknowledges ‘Ugly Reality’ That America Could Lose War With China Over Taiwan
18:13 GMTUS, EU Reach Deal to Settle Rift Over Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
17:54 GMTNew Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India
17:49 GMTBiden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media
16:56 GMTIndependent India's First Voter, 104-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, Casts Vote For 33rd Time – Video
16:49 GMTUS, E3 Express 'Grave Concern' About Iran's Nuclear Programme, Say Up to Tehran to 'Change Course'
16:42 GMTJohnson Says French Threats 'Unjustified' as Macron Calls Fishing Row a 'Test' of UK's Credibility
15:55 GMTNew Court Filing Reveals Details of What Trump Seeks to Block From January 6 Probe
15:45 GMTFrance’s Macron Dismisses Suggestion That Russia Responsible for Europe’s Energy Price Crunch
15:21 GMTAt Least Six People Reportedly Killed as Powerful Explosion Hits Aden, Yemen - Photos, Videos
15:02 GMTTiny Island Nation Facing Lockdown After Reporting First COVID-19 Case Since Onset of Pandemic
14:58 GMTWhy Biden's 'Clumsiness' Might Prompt France to Seek Greater Strategic Autonomy for Europe
14:53 GMTFace Says it All: Translator Who Went Viral for Perplexed Reaction to Trump Seems at Ease With Biden
14:36 GMTUAE Withdraws Ambassador From Lebanon Over Minister's Yemen War Remark
14:27 GMTDamascus Slams Turkish Parliament's Decision to Extend Military Presence in Syria, Iraq
14:00 GMTQueen Elizabeth 'On Very Good Form,' UK PM Johnson Says