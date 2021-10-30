https://sputniknews.com/20211030/beijing-police-detain-woman-who-demanded-reward-for-covid-19-vaccination-1090343296.html

Beijing Police Detain Woman Who Demanded Reward for COVID-19 Vaccination

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Police in Beijing detained a woman who came to a COVID-19 vaccination point and caused a scene by demanding a reward for immunization, the...

The incident took place at a vaccination point in the western Beijing district of Haidan last Tuesday. The woman, aged 38, demanded gifts from the medical staff under the excuse that she had already had her COVID-19 vaccine and heard somewhere that those who got their shots would be rewarded.When the medical staff told the woman that no gifts for the vaccination were provided, she continued to cause a scene that disrupted the vaccination point's work.The woman was detained, and her full punishment is yet to be known.

