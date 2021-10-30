https://sputniknews.com/20211030/afghan-english-teacher-leaves-five-kids-behind-due-to-evacuation-nightmare-1090337571.html

Afghan English Teacher Leaves Five Kids Behind Due to Evacuation Nightmare

Afghan English Teacher Leaves Five Kids Behind Due to Evacuation Nightmare

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former interpreter and English teacher from Afghanistan shared his heart-piercing story with Sputnik on how he had to leave five kids... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T05:50+0000

2021-10-30T05:50+0000

2021-10-30T05:50+0000

asia & pacific

afghanistan

evacuation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083751459_0:0:2561:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_88c64b5bb521c6aaa986acdbe42aa672.jpg

Although the refugee is grateful to the US forces for taking him out of Afghanistan, he admits the evacuation turned out to be a disaster for the countless thousands of those who were left behind the gates of the Kabul airport.The asylum-seeker recalls that the situation at the Kabul airport became uncontrolled after someone spread a rumor that the United States was considering evacuating everyone and this became a trigger for the chaotic influx of people to the area near the airport. Unfortunately, the reality was different.People were so overwhelmed with fear and despair that they went to great lengths to get the coveted seat on a plane. Afghans were attempting to pass through the airport checkpoint without any forms of identification.Not An Easy DecisionThe interpreter comes from Afghanistan’s east where he studied English literature to become a teacher. After graduation, he worked as a translator for his cousin's company which provided services to the US military and visited many American bases across the country to help the troops find common ground with locals. He also worked as an English lecturer at one of the regional universities.Leaving his loved ones behind was a tough decision but he had no other choice standing in front of the airport gate with his family next to him.While he was at the airport waiting for his turn to be evacuated he witnessed a score of heart-breaking scenes that soon became widely-known around the world.While being witnesses to all the horrors near the airport gates, right on the spot, he and his wife agreed it would be better for him to escape the country. He promised to bring the family to the United States at the first opportunity.Every single time he speaks with his children, he does his best to keep them full of hope that they will be together soon.Life After The Arrival in The USThe difficult journey from Afghanistan ended at the Philadelphia airport. After going through all the paperwork and custom procedures, Afghan refugees were tested for coronavirus and measles, vaccinated, and later accommodated at one of the US military bases nearby.Unlike thousands of others, the teacher had relatives in the US who picked him up from the base. He stayed in their house for several days before moving into an Airbnb apartment that was rented with the financial backing of the local social services. The same services gave him gift cards to buy food at grocery stores.Hopes For Bright FutureThere are still many obstacles on the way to reunification of the refugee with his family but he is not losing hope and tries to share it with his beloved ones.Today, he says he feels safe and is full of strength and energy to start a new life in the United States, but his primary task now is to evacuate his family out of Afghanistan at any cost.

https://sputniknews.com/20210810/netherlands-to-keep-deporting-rejected-afghan-asylum-seekers-reports-say-1083571470.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211014/afghan-interpreter-on-dutch-evacuation-list-murdered-in-kabul-reports-say-1089928505.html

TruePatriot Another piece of collaborator trash who left his wife and kids to their own fate while he fled. A pox on the man would be deserved. 1

1

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, afghanistan, evacuation