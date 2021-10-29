https://sputniknews.com/20211029/xavi-reaches-deal-with-barcelona-1090300978.html

Xavi 'Reaches Deal With Barcelona'

Xavi 'Reaches Deal With Barcelona'

Catalan FC Barcelona will soon unveil a new head coach who will replace Ronald Koeman at the helm of the team. The resignation of Ronald Koeman was announced... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T06:04+0000

2021-10-29T06:04+0000

2021-10-29T06:04+0000

sport

fc barcelona

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090300952_0:163:2401:1513_1920x0_80_0_0_a1d94225ef8460dff4b29f2811d0bd7b.jpg

Javier 'Xavi' Hernandez or simply Xavi is returning to Barcelona after a six-year break. Xavi, 41, has agreed to become the head coach of Barcelona, according to The Guardian.Xavi Hernandez played for Barcelona from 1998 to 2015 as a midfielder. He won four notches in the Champions League and became the champion of Spain eight times. In 2015, Xavi started playing for Qatar's Al-Sadd, and in 2019 he switched to coaching.This season, in the wake of Barca legend Lionel Messi's summer departure, Barcelona ranks ninth in La Liga with 15 points after ten rounds. In the Champions League, the Catalan club is in third place, with three points.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, fc barcelona