Xavi 'Reaches Deal With Barcelona'
Xavi 'Reaches Deal With Barcelona'
Catalan FC Barcelona will soon unveil a new head coach who will replace Ronald Koeman at the helm of the team. The resignation of Ronald Koeman was announced on the night of 27-28 October.
Javier 'Xavi' Hernandez or simply Xavi is returning to Barcelona after a six-year break. Xavi, 41, has agreed to become the head coach of Barcelona, according to The Guardian.Xavi Hernandez played for Barcelona from 1998 to 2015 as a midfielder. He won four notches in the Champions League and became the champion of Spain eight times. In 2015, Xavi started playing for Qatar's Al-Sadd, and in 2019 he switched to coaching.This season, in the wake of Barca legend Lionel Messi's summer departure, Barcelona ranks ninth in La Liga with 15 points after ten rounds. In the Champions League, the Catalan club is in third place, with three points.
Xavi 'Reaches Deal With Barcelona'

06:04 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / IBRAHEEM AL OMARISadd's Xavi reacts
Sadd's Xavi reacts
© REUTERS / IBRAHEEM AL OMARI
Catalan FC Barcelona will soon unveil a new head coach who will replace Ronald Koeman at the helm of the team. The resignation of Ronald Koeman was announced on the night of 27-28 October.
Javier 'Xavi' Hernandez or simply Xavi is returning to Barcelona after a six-year break. Xavi, 41, has agreed to become the head coach of Barcelona, according to The Guardian.
Xavi Hernandez played for Barcelona from 1998 to 2015 as a midfielder. He won four notches in the Champions League and became the champion of Spain eight times. In 2015, Xavi started playing for Qatar's Al-Sadd, and in 2019 he switched to coaching.
This season, in the wake of Barca legend Lionel Messi's summer departure, Barcelona ranks ninth in La Liga with 15 points after ten rounds. In the Champions League, the Catalan club is in third place, with three points.
