World Leaders Arrive in Rome Ahead of G20 Summit

The G20 summit will take place on 30 and 31 October in Rome, Italy and will focus on a number of topics including climate change, Afghanistan, and recovery... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

Participants of the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 arrive ahead of the conference in Rome.The two-day summit is the final stage, at the leaders’ level, of the G20 process; economy and finance ministers typically also take part in the event. Economic recovery and climate change top the summit's agenda.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

