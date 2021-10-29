Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Putin to Join G20 Summit Online to Discuss Digital Economy, Pandemic and Climate Change - Kremlin
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/world-leaders-arrive-in-rome-ahead-of-g20-summit-1090306266.html
World Leaders Arrive in Rome Ahead of G20 Summit
World Leaders Arrive in Rome Ahead of G20 Summit
The G20 summit will take place on 30 and 31 October in Rome, Italy and will focus on a number of topics including climate change, Afghanistan, and recovery... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T09:14+0000
2021-10-29T09:14+0000
g20 summit
Participants of the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 arrive ahead of the conference in Rome.The two-day summit is the final stage, at the leaders’ level, of the G20 process; economy and finance ministers typically also take part in the event. Economic recovery and climate change top the summit's agenda.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
G20 Summit 2021 in Rome: arrivals
G20 Summit 2021 in Rome: arrivals
World Leaders Arrive in Rome Ahead of G20 Summit

09:14 GMT 29.10.2021
The G20 summit will take place on 30 and 31 October in Rome, Italy and will focus on a number of topics including climate change, Afghanistan, and recovery from the pandemic.
Participants of the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 arrive ahead of the conference in Rome.
The two-day summit is the final stage, at the leaders’ level, of the G20 process; economy and finance ministers typically also take part in the event. Economic recovery and climate change top the summit's agenda.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
