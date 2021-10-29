Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/what-we-did-was-clumsy-biden-calls-france-an-extremely-valued-partner-in-wake-of-aukus-fallout-1090320139.html
'What We Did Was Clumsy': Biden Calls France an 'Extremely Valued Partner' in Wake of AUKUS Fallout
'What We Did Was Clumsy': Biden Calls France an 'Extremely Valued Partner' in Wake of AUKUS Fallout
Last month, relations between France and the United States slipped to lows unseen in decades after Washington, London and Canberra secretly signed a security... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T15:57+0000
2021-10-29T16:43+0000
aukus
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090320616_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_04a2a88494cf99d2a004c612d4942fb8.jpg
President Joe Biden has admitted that the US acted in a "clumsy" manner regarding the AUKUS security pact, and assured Paris that Washington does not have an older or more loyal ally than France."I, honest to God, did not know you had not been," he insisted.The US president stressed that "there is no place in the world where we can't work together," and insisted that "we have no older, more loyal and decent ally than France."Macron called the rendezvous with Biden "an important meeting" following two telephone conversations they'd held in September and October, and stressed the need to "look ahead to the future" after agreeing to a "common effort, a political response and strengthened cooperation between the US and France."Macron praised Biden over what he said were "concrete decisions" taken by Washington to improve confidence between the two NATO allies."What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years," he said.Ahead of the meeting, a French security official told media that Macron would expect a new commitment from the US to support French anti-terrorism operations in the Sahel - including greater intelligence and military cooperation.Along with AUKUS and the Sahel, the two leaders were also expected to discuss cooperation against China in the Indo-Pacific, as well as Iran's peaceful nuclear programme and the crisis in Afghanistan.Stitching Up the 'Stab in the Back'France lost out on a deisel-electric submarine deal with Australia worth over $65 billion last month after Canberra, London and Washington announced the creation of a new security pact known as AUKUS, under which Australia would receive US and British nuclear reactor technology to build the subs in its own shipyards.Paris deemed the agreement, which was negotiated in total secrecy from AUKUS's allies, as a "stab in the back," and accused Canberra of falsely assuring France that the sub deal was still in place even after it became clear that the security pact would lead the country to cancel the order. France briefly pulled its ambassadors to the US and Australia over the perceived betrayal, with some opposition lawmakers urging tough steps - up to and including potential withdrawal from NATO, over the slight.Last month, Jordan Bardella, interim president of Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National - Macron's top challenger in the upcoming 2022 presidential elections, told Europe 1 that the AUKUS scandal made it "necessary to question our NATO membership.""For 20 years we have been following the United States to the letter," Bardella said, adding that it was time for the country to regain "the means of its freedom."Macron and Le Pen are polling neck and neck ahead of the April vote, with a Harris-Interactive poll carried out in the week ending 13 October showing Macron leading by less than three percentage points.
if macron believes biden, then hes a bigger fool than what we thought.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090320616_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb30d2f64d9e5bd964d97c11db6a7c42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world

'What We Did Was Clumsy': Biden Calls France an 'Extremely Valued Partner' in Wake of AUKUS Fallout

15:57 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 29.10.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 29, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Last month, relations between France and the United States slipped to lows unseen in decades after Washington, London and Canberra secretly signed a security pact which robbed France's defence sector of a submarine contract with Australia worth tens of billions of dollars.
President Joe Biden has admitted that the US acted in a "clumsy" manner regarding the AUKUS security pact, and assured Paris that Washington does not have an older or more loyal ally than France.
Sitting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the French Embassy to the Vatican on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Friday in their first face-to-face meeting since the AUKUS dust-up began last month, Biden claimed that he was "under the impression that France had been informed long before that the [French-Australian sub] deal would not go through."
"I, honest to God, did not know you had not been," he insisted.
"To use an English phrase, what we did was clumsy, not done with a lot of grace," Biden said.
The US president stressed that "there is no place in the world where we can't work together," and insisted that "we have no older, more loyal and decent ally than France."
Macron called the rendezvous with Biden "an important meeting" following two telephone conversations they'd held in September and October, and stressed the need to "look ahead to the future" after agreeing to a "common effort, a political response and strengthened cooperation between the US and France."
Macron praised Biden over what he said were "concrete decisions" taken by Washington to improve confidence between the two NATO allies.
"What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years," he said.
Ahead of the meeting, a French security official told media that Macron would expect a new commitment from the US to support French anti-terrorism operations in the Sahel - including greater intelligence and military cooperation.
Along with AUKUS and the Sahel, the two leaders were also expected to discuss cooperation against China in the Indo-Pacific, as well as Iran's peaceful nuclear programme and the crisis in Afghanistan.

Stitching Up the 'Stab in the Back'

France lost out on a deisel-electric submarine deal with Australia worth over $65 billion last month after Canberra, London and Washington announced the creation of a new security pact known as AUKUS, under which Australia would receive US and British nuclear reactor technology to build the subs in its own shipyards.
Paris deemed the agreement, which was negotiated in total secrecy from AUKUS's allies, as a "stab in the back," and accused Canberra of falsely assuring France that the sub deal was still in place even after it became clear that the security pact would lead the country to cancel the order. France briefly pulled its ambassadors to the US and Australia over the perceived betrayal, with some opposition lawmakers urging tough steps - up to and including potential withdrawal from NATO, over the slight.
Last month, Jordan Bardella, interim president of Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National - Macron's top challenger in the upcoming 2022 presidential elections, told Europe 1 that the AUKUS scandal made it "necessary to question our NATO membership."
"For 20 years we have been following the United States to the letter," Bardella said, adding that it was time for the country to regain "the means of its freedom."
Macron and Le Pen are polling neck and neck ahead of the April vote, with a Harris-Interactive poll carried out in the week ending 13 October showing Macron leading by less than three percentage points.
043001
Discuss
Popular comments
if macron believes biden, then hes a bigger fool than what we thought.
skshahid khan
29 October, 19:51 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:42 GMTStudent Leader: Slapping Anti-Terror Laws for Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogan Will Alienate Kashmiris
16:41 GMTIndian Court Asks Twitter to Show 'Respect' and Remove 'Objectionable' Content About Hindu Goddess
16:36 GMTGreece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey
16:25 GMTBlogger Gets 10 Months of Jail Time in Russia For 'Oral Sex Near St. Basil's' Photo
16:22 GMTRussia Ready to Assist Lebanon in Investigation of Beirut Port Explosion
15:57 GMT'What We Did Was Clumsy': Biden Calls France an 'Extremely Valued Partner' in Wake of AUKUS Fallout
15:54 GMTMajor Magnetic Storm on Sun to ‘Bombard’ Earth on Saturday, Scientists Warn
15:46 GMTBombay High Court Sets 14 Conditions For Aryan Khan's Release From Jail on Saturday
15:34 GMTIndia's Suicides Spike Among Daily Wagers, Housewives & Students During Pandemic
15:14 GMTCondolences Pour in from Fans After Indian Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
14:59 GMTUK Mulling Criminalising Attempts to Change Sexuality, Gender Identity Through 'Coercive Conversion'
14:54 GMTRome-ing Around: Vehicle in Biden's 85-Car Motorcade Involved in Minor Accident
14:46 GMTSudan's al-Burhan Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But It's 'Up to Him'
14:36 GMTNew US Sanctions Target Iran's Drone Programme
14:17 GMTUK Mulls Dispute Proceedings if France Imposes Sanctions in Fishing Spat
14:16 GMT‘Meta as in METAstasising’: Democrats Dunk on Facebook Following Rebrand
14:10 GMT'Two Can Play At That Game': UK Promises Retaliation if France Escalates Post-Brexit Fishing Row
14:06 GMTItaly Sees Mass Protests After Senate Votes Down Anti-Homophobia Bill – Video
13:56 GMTErdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh