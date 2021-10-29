https://sputniknews.com/20211029/wh-press-pool-bristle-over-bidens-closed-for-cameras-meeting-with-pope-1090327352.html

WH Press Pool Bristle Over Biden's Closed-for-Cameras Meeting With Pope

WH Press Pool Bristle Over Biden's Closed-for-Cameras Meeting With Pope

On Friday, Biden had an approximately 90-minute conversation with the head of the Catholic Church, a crucial element of his trip to Italy for the G20, which... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T21:54+0000

2021-10-29T21:54+0000

2021-10-29T21:54+0000

joe biden

us

press

pope francis

vatican

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090328483_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cb3f9b4134d2f98b811a35010fb9d807.jpg

White House reporters accompanying President Joe Biden to Italy expressed dissatisfaction on Friday with their lack of access to the Pope Francis-Biden summit. The media was enraged by the Vatican's unexpected cancellation of a live broadcast of their meeting, given that reporters tend to complain about Biden's accessibility even back in the US. At the same time, Washington Times reporter Jeff Murdock claimed that the summit was an "embarrassment for the freedom of the press." He also took a jab at White House press secretary Jen Psaki in his Twitter post regarding his disappointment over such a "disgraceful" incident.However, both reporters' followers noted to the frustrated journalists that the nature of the meeting was primarily personal, and that it was even understandable that of all the cameras, reportedly only Vatican ones were allowed at the meeting, given who was visiting whom.But, in recent years when heads of state have visited the Vatican, it has been customary to have live television broadcasts to all reporters present.This, perhaps, prompted many journalists present in Rome to complain about what they described as a "violation of freedom of the press."Biden is the country's second Catholic president. According to Biden's summary of the meeting to the press, Pope Francis told him that he should keep receiving communion and that the subject of abortion rights in the US was not brought up."We just talked about the fact that he was happy I'm a good Catholic," Biden said. "And I should keep receiving communion."

https://sputniknews.com/20211029/pope-francis-calls-biden-a-good-catholic-amid-abortion-debate-in-us-1090326306.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

joe biden, us, press, pope francis, vatican, democrats