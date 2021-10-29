Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/us-special-envoy-says-met-with-sudanese-military-chief-one-day-before-coup-1090304091.html
US Special Envoy Says Met With Sudanese Military Chief One Day Before Coup
US Special Envoy Says Met With Sudanese Military Chief One Day Before Coup
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, said that he met with the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Transitional... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T07:31+0000
2021-10-29T07:31+0000
sudan
world
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090293235_0:416:2730:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_b378bd5ba06f4bb1465961cb7fc15ccd.jpg
“I saw him twice, two-and-a-half-hours on Saturday, an hour or so on Sunday. On Sunday, it was one-on-one. And he was talking to me about his concerns with the transition, what he saw as stumbling blocks in the transition, problems in the transition, disarray on the civilian side, the lack of some institutions,” Feltman said on the PBS NewsHour TV program.Al-Burhan and the head of the paramilitary forces, General Hemeti, have never hinted that they would dissolve the government through military tools but discussed with the US means to address “their ostensible concerns with how the transition was going,” he added.Al-Burhan will soon realize that it is not so easy to return Sudan "to the dark past” during the 1989-2019 ruling of President Omar al- Bashir, given the determination of protesters to prevent such a scenario along with major international and regional pressure on the general, Feltman said.When asked to comment on the lack of major condemnation of the military regime in Sudan from countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the diplomat said that their tacit support would be of little use to Sudan, particularly in solving impending economic problems.Earlier this week, the World Bank suspended financial aid to Sudan over the military coup.The Sudanese military on 25 October detained Prime Minister Hamdok and several other members of the government. Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government. On 26 October, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence in the capital.In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Hamdok said at the time that the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities slammed the supporters of al-Bashir as the organizers of the mutiny.
sudan
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090293235_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95f3a791c4861c1e210b46a0863259c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, world, us

US Special Envoy Says Met With Sudanese Military Chief One Day Before Coup

07:31 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / EBAID AHMEDSudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image.
Sudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / EBAID AHMED
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, said that he met with the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to discuss the transition period the day before the situation in Sudan escalated.
“I saw him twice, two-and-a-half-hours on Saturday, an hour or so on Sunday. On Sunday, it was one-on-one. And he was talking to me about his concerns with the transition, what he saw as stumbling blocks in the transition, problems in the transition, disarray on the civilian side, the lack of some institutions,” Feltman said on the PBS NewsHour TV program.
Al-Burhan and the head of the paramilitary forces, General Hemeti, have never hinted that they would dissolve the government through military tools but discussed with the US means to address “their ostensible concerns with how the transition was going,” he added.
Al-Burhan will soon realize that it is not so easy to return Sudan "to the dark past” during the 1989-2019 ruling of President Omar al- Bashir, given the determination of protesters to prevent such a scenario along with major international and regional pressure on the general, Feltman said.
When asked to comment on the lack of major condemnation of the military regime in Sudan from countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the diplomat said that their tacit support would be of little use to Sudan, particularly in solving impending economic problems.
"Sudan was in the process of restructuring something like $85 billion worth of debt. I don't think that the countries you mentioned are going to be able to replace the international community, the international financial institutions in dealing with the economic issues that Sudan faces," he explained.
Earlier this week, the World Bank suspended financial aid to Sudan over the military coup.
The Sudanese military on 25 October detained Prime Minister Hamdok and several other members of the government. Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government. On 26 October, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence in the capital.
In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup d'etat, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.
In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Hamdok said at the time that the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities slammed the supporters of al-Bashir as the organizers of the mutiny.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:31 GMTUS Special Envoy Says Met With Sudanese Military Chief One Day Before Coup
07:29 GMTFishing Row Just Latest Round in Guerrilla Trade War Waged by EU & France Against UK, Observers Say
07:13 GMTKing of Sweden Erects Illegal Sign Outside His Castle to Ban Electric Scooters
06:44 GMTEU Sides With France on Fishing Licenses Row, Urges UK to ‘Come to Reason’ as Tensions Simmer
06:44 GMT'Delay and Inadequacy': Prof Blasts Sweden's 'Deliberate Spread' of COVID-19
06:36 GMTBiden Makes Last-Ditch Try to Consolidate Dems on ‘Historic’ $1.75 Trillion Bill Before Europe Trip
06:13 GMTBiden Heads to Europe for G20, Climate Summits
06:08 GMTUS Court Set to Sentence Russian National Tinkov Friday for Lying to Tax Authorities
06:04 GMTXavi 'Reaches Deal With Barcelona'
06:03 GMTSudan's Leader al-Burhan Says New Prime Minister to Be Technocrat
06:01 GMTNorway's Unexpected COVID-19 Baby Boom Continues After Lockdown
05:43 GMTIndian Police Launch Probe After Tamil Nadu Villager Refused a Haircut for Being Dalit
05:16 GMTSeoul Notified Moscow About Arrest of Russian Citizen at US Request, Embassy Says
03:52 GMTBrazilian Oil Giant Petrobras 'Does Not Have to Bring Much Profit', Bolsonaro Says
03:44 GMTColombian Authorities to Stop Investigating Election Campaign of President Duque
03:37 GMTPink Floyd Founder Syd Barrett's Guitar Sold for Over $27,000
03:32 GMTLet's Fly to 'Baby Yoda Island': Redditors Spot Fancy-Looking Piece of Land in Indian Ocean
03:28 GMTVideos: NYC Municipal Employees Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination Deadline
03:24 GMTUS Airlines Urge State Dept. to Secure Rights to Overfly Russian Airspace, Reports Say
03:22 GMTVideos: Active Shooter Alert Issued at Los Angeles International Airport