https://sputniknews.com/20211029/us-government-engaging-with-russia-to-secure-additional-overflights-source-says-1090327871.html

US Government Engaging With Russia to Secure Additional Overflights, Source Says

US Government Engaging With Russia to Secure Additional Overflights, Source Says

US Government Engaging With Russia to Secure Additional Overflights, Source Says

2021-10-29T20:48+0000

2021-10-29T20:48+0000

2021-10-29T20:48+0000

american airlines

fedex

us

delta airlines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082152571_132:0:3773:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_868fb2268f71ef880229888250db3ea5.jpg

"The U.S. government ... is engaging with the Russian government in an effort to secure rights for additional overflights going forward," the source said.They pointed out that the US government has already secured approval of most of the requested overflights for the winter season.On Thursday, Reuters reported that Airlines for America trade group, which represents such carriers as American Airlines, Delta Airlines, FedEx Corp, and United Parcel Service, has asked the State Department to take an immediate action to address the needs of airlines to safeguard rights to overfly Russian airspace.In a letter, dated October 14, the group requested US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to intervene, according to the report. The group warned that without these additional rights US airlines will have to operate on alternate, which will lead to time penalties, technical stops, excess CO2 emissions as well as loss of historic slot rights.Earlier on Friday, the trade group told Sputnik that US air carriers have urged the government to secure extra Russian overflights in the near future.Yang underscored that Russian overflights are "key to maintaining and expanding U.S. airlines’ global network."American airlines have called on the US government to secure extra Russian overflights for the upcoming winter season, he noted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

american airlines, fedex, us, delta airlines