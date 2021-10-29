Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/two-footbridges-swept-away-in-scotland-amid-heavy-rain-flooding---video-1090304228.html
Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland Amid Heavy Rain, Flooding - Video
Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland Amid Heavy Rain, Flooding - Video
A flood warning is in effect in Cumbria as heavy rains continue in northwest England, southwest Scotland and Wales.
scotland
flooding
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090304010_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e59895777c2a8d9bdfa05472efbaf243.jpg
Two bridges have been washed away, in Dumfries and Galloway, amid heavy rain and flooding in Scotland, according to the Daily Mail.The two footbridges, the Cuthbertson Bridge and the Diamond Jubilee Bridge, were swept away after the River Annan water level rose dramatically.According to the police in Dumfries and Galloway, the flooding ranked among the worst the region had experienced in several years.Weather conditions have led to the closure of schools and thwarted travel plans in the south and west of Scotland.Rain is expected to continue on Friday, but should ease slightly in the northwest.
scotland
scotland, flooding, uk

Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland Amid Heavy Rain, Flooding - Video

08:06 GMT 29.10.2021
Cars drive through a flooded road during rush hour, just days before the city hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 27, 2021
Cars drive through a flooded road during rush hour, just days before the city hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 27, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Content filmed October 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / PAUL CLIMIE
A flood warning is in effect in Cumbria as heavy rains continue in northwest England, southwest Scotland and Wales.
Two bridges have been washed away, in Dumfries and Galloway, amid heavy rain and flooding in Scotland, according to the Daily Mail.
The two footbridges, the Cuthbertson Bridge and the Diamond Jubilee Bridge, were swept away after the River Annan water level rose dramatically.
According to the police in Dumfries and Galloway, the flooding ranked among the worst the region had experienced in several years.
Weather conditions have led to the closure of schools and thwarted travel plans in the south and west of Scotland.
Rain is expected to continue on Friday, but should ease slightly in the northwest.
