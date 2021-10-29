Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland Amid Heavy Rain, Flooding - Video
© REUTERS / PAUL CLIMIECars drive through a flooded road during rush hour, just days before the city hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 27, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Content filmed October 27, 2021
A flood warning is in effect in Cumbria as heavy rains continue in northwest England, southwest Scotland and Wales.
Two bridges have been washed away, in Dumfries and Galloway, amid heavy rain and flooding in Scotland, according to the Daily Mail.
The two footbridges, the Cuthbertson Bridge and the Diamond Jubilee Bridge, were swept away after the River Annan water level rose dramatically.
The tragic last Moments of the Cuthbertson Foot bridge ( The blue bridge ) on the River Annan . pic.twitter.com/RgVqiKVYMs— SNP are not Scotland (@SnpNot) October 29, 2021
According to the police in Dumfries and Galloway, the flooding ranked among the worst the region had experienced in several years.
It's been confirmed to @ITVborder tonight by @PoliceScotland that the Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge over the River Annan has been washed away due to high river levels and torrential rain.— Amy Lea (@AmyItv) October 28, 2021
We were sent this footage of bridge earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/UKLSQS1XaY
Weather conditions have led to the closure of schools and thwarted travel plans in the south and west of Scotland.
Rain is expected to continue on Friday, but should ease slightly in the northwest.