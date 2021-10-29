Taiwan Confirms Presence of US Troops; NATO Increases Presence on Russia's Border

Registration was successful!
John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange's defense put forth a thunderous rebuttal to the prosecutor's case at the end of the first day's hearing procedures. A crowd chanting "free Julian Assange" gathered outside of the courthouse, many yelling that the US is attempting to exercise extra-territorial legal authority.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen confirmed the presence of US military personnel on the island in a statement that many consider crossing China's red line. International security analysts are concerned that the US neocons are edging the world closer to a disastrous military conflict.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss Biden's spending bills. The Biden administration seems poised to scrap almost all of the social spending programs that attracted support from the left flank of his party. Some observers are arguing that this ostensible change of plans is a part of a neoliberal plan and that these programs were set up as sacrificial lambs in a fake fight.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss the media. George Soros and billionaire Russia-gate proponent Reid Hoffman have joined to fund a media group known as "Good Information Inc." The group is also pushing for more censorship, as their website states “We believe there is an urgent need for regulation of social media platforms.”Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden is maintaining occupation of the Syrian oil fields even as US troops are becoming frequent targets of retaliatory attacks. Also, US war profiteers are lamenting the end of their money-laundering operation in Afghanistan.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss NATO. NATO is stepping up its military presence in the Baltic States and Ukraine, creating instability on Russia's borders. While NATO leaders claim that the moves are defensive, there are no signs of aggressive moves by Russia that would precipitate such provocative acts.Dr. Jemima Pierre is an associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California. She joins us to discuss Haiti. A new article in the online media outlet Haiti Liberte argues that "The current Haitian crisis powerfully demonstrates the essential role played by the Americans in Haitian politics." The author argues that inconsistent and contradictory policy statements are further destabilizing the beleaguered nation.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. The increased US economic repression both at home and abroad makes it clear that defending Nicaragua's sovereignty is critical to world stability. Also, we review 10 things that people need to know about Latin America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
08:26 GMT 29.10.2021
