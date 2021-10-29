https://sputniknews.com/20211029/sudans-leader-al-burhan-says-new-prime-minister-to-be-technocrat-1090301860.html

Sudan's Leader al-Burhan Says New Prime Minister to Be Technocrat

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudan's new prime minister will be a technocrat but there are no candidates for the post yet, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah...

"The previous prime minister was elected through consensus between political and military forces. Now there are no political forces, so we have a patriotic duty to lead the people and help them in the transition period until elections are held. We will choose a prime minister who will belong to technocrats," al-Burhan said.There is no list with names of candidates for the post yet, the official added.The cabinet will be appointed by a new prime minister, as the military will not interfere, al-Burhan assured. It is up to different layers of the Sudanese society to reach consensus on a candidacy for prime minister, according to the Sudanese leader.A new prime minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in Sudan within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest," Abdel Fattah al-Burhan added.The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.

