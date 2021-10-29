Registration was successful!
Sudan's Leader al-Burhan Says New Prime Minister to Be Technocrat
Sudan's Leader al-Burhan Says New Prime Minister to Be Technocrat
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudan's new prime minister will be a technocrat but there are no candidates for the post yet, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
"The previous prime minister was elected through consensus between political and military forces. Now there are no political forces, so we have a patriotic duty to lead the people and help them in the transition period until elections are held. We will choose a prime minister who will belong to technocrats," al-Burhan said.There is no list with names of candidates for the post yet, the official added.The cabinet will be appointed by a new prime minister, as the military will not interfere, al-Burhan assured. It is up to different layers of the Sudanese society to reach consensus on a candidacy for prime minister, according to the Sudanese leader.A new prime minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in Sudan within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest," Abdel Fattah al-Burhan added.The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.
sudan, africa, prime minister

Sudan's Leader al-Burhan Says New Prime Minister to Be Technocrat

06:03 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / JOK SOLOMUNSudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / JOK SOLOMUN
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudan's new prime minister will be a technocrat but there are no candidates for the post yet, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said.
"The previous prime minister was elected through consensus between political and military forces. Now there are no political forces, so we have a patriotic duty to lead the people and help them in the transition period until elections are held. We will choose a prime minister who will belong to technocrats," al-Burhan said.
There is no list with names of candidates for the post yet, the official added.
The cabinet will be appointed by a new prime minister, as the military will not interfere, al-Burhan assured. It is up to different layers of the Sudanese society to reach consensus on a candidacy for prime minister, according to the Sudanese leader.
A new prime minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in Sudan within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest," Abdel Fattah al-Burhan added.
"I hope this will be done in a couple of days or within a week at the latest," al-Burhan said when asked about the timing for the election of a prime minister and the appointment of members of the Sovereign Council.
The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.
