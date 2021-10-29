Registration was successful!
Sudan's al-Burhan Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But It's 'Up to Him'
Sudan's al-Burhan Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But It's 'Up to Him'
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) -Sudan's armed forces commander-in-chief and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said he would be glad if Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok... 29.10.2021
sudan
news
politics
Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country, which saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.Hamdok, along with several other government members, was detained by the Sudanese military last Monday, which prompted hundreds of people to protest the takeover in the streets. The next day, Hamdok was returned home.On Thursday, the Sudanese authorities prohibited the foreign, justice, agriculture, transport and irrigation ministers from meeting the ousted prime minister at his home, according to Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources of Sudan, Yasser Abbas.
sudan
sudan, news, politics

Sudan's al-Burhan Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But It's 'Up to Him'

14:46 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 29.10.2021)
© REUTERS / RASD SUDAN NETWORKPeople gather around as smoke and fire are seen on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, amid reports of a coup, 25 October 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media.
People gather around as smoke and fire are seen on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, amid reports of a coup, 25 October 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / RASD SUDAN NETWORK
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) -Sudan's armed forces commander-in-chief and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said he would be glad if Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stayed in politics, but the final decision would be up to Hamdok himself.
Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country, which saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.
"It is up to him. We talked before the developments occurred that both of us would prefer that he stayed with us, so that we could work together on real changes, which would require that people abandon the political quarrel. If it happens, of course, we are happy about him [staying]," al-Burhan said, when asked about Hamdok's future as a politician.
Hamdok, along with several other government members, was detained by the Sudanese military last Monday, which prompted hundreds of people to protest the takeover in the streets. The next day, Hamdok was returned home.
Sudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
One Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan
Yesterday, 22:05 GMT
On Thursday, the Sudanese authorities prohibited the foreign, justice, agriculture, transport and irrigation ministers from meeting the ousted prime minister at his home, according to Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources of Sudan, Yasser Abbas.
