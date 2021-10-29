https://sputniknews.com/20211029/sudans-al-burhan-says-wishes-to-see-prime-minister-hamdok-in-politics-but-up-to-him-1090318007.html

Sudan's al-Burhan Wishes to See Prime Minister Hamdok in Politics, But It's 'Up to Him'

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) -Sudan's armed forces commander-in-chief and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said he would be glad if Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok...

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country, which saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.Hamdok, along with several other government members, was detained by the Sudanese military last Monday, which prompted hundreds of people to protest the takeover in the streets. The next day, Hamdok was returned home.On Thursday, the Sudanese authorities prohibited the foreign, justice, agriculture, transport and irrigation ministers from meeting the ousted prime minister at his home, according to Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources of Sudan, Yasser Abbas.

