Senior Officials of Brazilian Health Regulator Face Threats Over Vaccination of Children
Senior Officials of Brazilian Health Regulator Face Threats Over Vaccination of Children
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The senior management of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, has received death threats over the possible approval of... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
"Five Anvisa directors received on Thursday, at 8.31 [11:31 GMT], emails containing death threats in case of regulatory approval of vaccines for children aged five to 11," the agency said.Anvisa has informed the police and the prosecutor's office so that appropriate measures can be taken.The death threats came several days after the agency had announced it was in talks with Pfizer about the possibility of administering the vaccine to children.
brazil, vaccination, threats, children, covid-19

Senior Officials of Brazilian Health Regulator Face Threats Over Vaccination of Children

23:54 GMT 29.10.2021
People arrive at a vaccination center on the first day of a three-day COVID-19 vaccination campaign for people over age 35 in the Complexo da Maré favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Brazil, Thursday, July 29, 2021.
People arrive at a vaccination center on the first day of a three-day COVID-19 vaccination campaign for people over age 35 in the Complexo da Maré favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Brazil, Thursday, July 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Bruna Prado
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The senior management of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, has received death threats over the possible approval of COVID-19 vaccination for children, the agency said.
"Five Anvisa directors received on Thursday, at 8.31 [11:31 GMT], emails containing death threats in case of regulatory approval of vaccines for children aged five to 11," the agency said.
Anvisa has informed the police and the prosecutor's office so that appropriate measures can be taken.
The death threats came several days after the agency had announced it was in talks with Pfizer about the possibility of administering the vaccine to children.
