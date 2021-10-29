https://sputniknews.com/20211029/rust-set-armourer-slams-rumours-of-live-ammunition-use-by-crew-report-1090323302.html

'Rust' Set Armourer Slams Rumours of Live Ammunition Use by Crew – Report

'Rust' Set Armourer Slams Rumours of Live Ammunition Use by Crew – Report

A statement made through Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys says that she would not allow the use of live ammunition on set. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T18:41+0000

2021-10-29T18:41+0000

2021-10-29T18:41+0000

us

statement

film

shooting

alec baldwin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090323856_0:95:1811:1114_1920x0_80_0_0_56e83657bc501f55d16ef54543efb0ca.jpg

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armourer on the set of Western film “Rust,” has stepped forward to address certain rumours related to the deadly incident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.As Fox News points out, Gutierrez-Reed was the person responsible for the safety and handling of firearms on the set, and one of the few people who handled the gun that Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged during the tragic incident.In a statement made through her attorneys, Gutierrez-Reed reportedly challenged rumours about the film crew apparently using live ammunition during target practiceThe armourer’s attorneys stated that Gutierrez-Reed insists she never witnessed live rounds being used in any of the guns she handled for “Rust,” and that she would not allow the use of live ammunition.They reportedly mentioned that, while Gutierrez-Reed never had an accidental firearm discharge on set, two such incidents did take placeThe statement also argues that the fact that Gutierrez-Reed was “hired on two positions for this film” – though the statement reportedly does not specify what other position she was hired for – made it “extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armourer."Last week, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were injured after a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin during the filming went off, with Hutchins later dying of her injuries.

https://sputniknews.com/20211026/assistant-director-who-worked-with-baldwin-on-rust-was-fired-from-film-in-2019-over-gun-incident-1090218203.html

Francesco Slossel Cospirazione?! 0

Grognardski If Baldwin and the assistant director had gotten the basic firearms training, they would have known to check the weapon for rounds. The gun was supposed to be unloaded; even a cursory glance at the cylinder would have shown that it was loaded. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, statement, film, shooting, alec baldwin