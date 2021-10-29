Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/rust-set-armourer-slams-rumours-of-live-ammunition-use-by-crew-report-1090323302.html
'Rust' Set Armourer Slams Rumours of Live Ammunition Use by Crew – Report
'Rust' Set Armourer Slams Rumours of Live Ammunition Use by Crew – Report
A statement made through Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys says that she would not allow the use of live ammunition on set. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armourer on the set of Western film “Rust,” has stepped forward to address certain rumours related to the deadly incident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.As Fox News points out, Gutierrez-Reed was the person responsible for the safety and handling of firearms on the set, and one of the few people who handled the gun that Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged during the tragic incident.In a statement made through her attorneys, Gutierrez-Reed reportedly challenged rumours about the film crew apparently using live ammunition during target practiceThe armourer’s attorneys stated that Gutierrez-Reed insists she never witnessed live rounds being used in any of the guns she handled for “Rust,” and that she would not allow the use of live ammunition.They reportedly mentioned that, while Gutierrez-Reed never had an accidental firearm discharge on set, two such incidents did take placeThe statement also argues that the fact that Gutierrez-Reed was “hired on two positions for this film” – though the statement reportedly does not specify what other position she was hired for – made it “extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armourer."Last week, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were injured after a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin during the filming went off, with Hutchins later dying of her injuries.
Cospirazione?!
If Baldwin and the assistant director had gotten the basic firearms training, they would have known to check the weapon for rounds. The gun was supposed to be unloaded; even a cursory glance at the cylinder would have shown that it was loaded.
'Rust' Set Armourer Slams Rumours of Live Ammunition Use by Crew – Report

18:41 GMT 29.10.2021
Andrei Dergalin
A statement made through Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys says that she would not allow the use of live ammunition on set.
Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armourer on the set of Western film “Rust,” has stepped forward to address certain rumours related to the deadly incident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
As Fox News points out, Gutierrez-Reed was the person responsible for the safety and handling of firearms on the set, and one of the few people who handled the gun that Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged during the tragic incident.
In a statement made through her attorneys, Gutierrez-Reed reportedly challenged rumours about the film crew apparently using live ammunition during target practice
"Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set," her attorneys said in the statement, as quoted by Fox. "Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from."
The armourer’s attorneys stated that Gutierrez-Reed insists she never witnessed live rounds being used in any of the guns she handled for “Rust,” and that she would not allow the use of live ammunition.
They reportedly mentioned that, while Gutierrez-Reed never had an accidental firearm discharge on set, two such incidents did take place
"The first one on this set was the prop master and the second one was a stunt man after Hannah informed him his gun was hot with blanks," said the attorneys.
The statement also argues that the fact that Gutierrez-Reed was “hired on two positions for this film” – though the statement reportedly does not specify what other position she was hired for – made it “extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armourer."
"She fought for training, days to maintain weapons and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department," the statement says.
Last week, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were injured after a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin during the filming went off, with Hutchins later dying of her injuries.
Cospirazione?!
Francesco Slossel
29 October, 21:56 GMT
If Baldwin and the assistant director had gotten the basic firearms training, they would have known to check the weapon for rounds. The gun was supposed to be unloaded; even a cursory glance at the cylinder would have shown that it was loaded.
Grognardski
29 October, 22:11 GMT
