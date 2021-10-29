Registration was successful!
Russia Ready to Assist Lebanon in Investigation of Beirut Port Explosion
Russia Ready to Assist Lebanon in Investigation of Beirut Port Explosion
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to provide possible assistance to Lebanon in the investigation of the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, Dmitry Lebedev... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T16:22+0000
2021-10-29T16:22+0000
beirut
news
lebanon
explosion
The press office of Lebanese President Michel Aoun reported that the president had officially appealed to the Russian ambassador in Beirut, Alexander Rudakov, with a request to provide satellite images of the port of Beirut at the moment of the explosion."In order to develop traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations, the Russian party is ready to provide possible assistance," Lebedev said, confirming receipt of the request for satellite images.On Friday, at the invitation of the Lebanese side, a meeting of Aoun and Rudakov was held. There was discussed the request of the Lebanese party following up the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai forum, which spoke about Moscow's possible assistance in the investigation of the explosion circumstances in the port of Beirut."The tragedy in the port was a difficult ordeal for the Lebanese nation. We have always supported an objective, impartial and non-politicized investigation of those circumstances," Lebedev said.A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020. At least 280 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Some 300,000 people were left homeless after many houses were damaged or destroyed.
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/probe-into-beirut-port-blast-suspended-as-lawsuit-filed-against-judge-report-says-1089446619.html
Hopefully Russia’s satellite images will show the mushroom cloud that was the result of Israel’s nuclear missile attack on the port of Beirut Lebanon. All videos sent to YouTube showing the mushroom cloud were immediately removed protecting the perpetrators. An explosion of ammonium nitrate fertilizer cannot produce a crater in solid granite that was 600’ wide. Only a nuclear explosion can do that.
beirut
lebanon
beirut, news, lebanon, explosion

Russia Ready to Assist Lebanon in Investigation of Beirut Port Explosion

16:22 GMT 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
People gather outside the port to mark the first anniversary of the massive blast at Beirut's port, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
People gather outside the port to mark the first anniversary of the massive blast at Beirut's port, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to provide possible assistance to Lebanon in the investigation of the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, Dmitry Lebedev, Russian Embassy spokesman in Beirut, said on Friday.
The press office of Lebanese President Michel Aoun reported that the president had officially appealed to the Russian ambassador in Beirut, Alexander Rudakov, with a request to provide satellite images of the port of Beirut at the moment of the explosion.
"In order to develop traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations, the Russian party is ready to provide possible assistance," Lebedev said, confirming receipt of the request for satellite images.
On Friday, at the invitation of the Lebanese side, a meeting of Aoun and Rudakov was held. There was discussed the request of the Lebanese party following up the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai forum, which spoke about Moscow's possible assistance in the investigation of the explosion circumstances in the port of Beirut.
A picture shows a view of the damaged grain silos at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on April 9, 2021, still reeling from the destruction due to a catastrophic blast in a harbour storage unit last August that killed more than 200 people and damaged swathes of the capital, with the Togo-flagged Fatima M bulk carrier ship moored nearby. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge, Report Says
27 September, 12:03 GMT
27 September, 12:03 GMT
"The tragedy in the port was a difficult ordeal for the Lebanese nation. We have always supported an objective, impartial and non-politicized investigation of those circumstances," Lebedev said.
A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020. At least 280 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Some 300,000 people were left homeless after many houses were damaged or destroyed.
Hopefully Russia's satellite images will show the mushroom cloud that was the result of Israel's nuclear missile attack on the port of Beirut Lebanon. All videos sent to YouTube showing the mushroom cloud were immediately removed protecting the perpetrators. An explosion of ammonium nitrate fertilizer cannot produce a crater in solid granite that was 600' wide. Only a nuclear explosion can do that.
