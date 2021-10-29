https://sputniknews.com/20211029/rome-ing-around-vehicle-in-bidens-85-car-motorcade-involved-in-minor-accident-1090318496.html

Rome-ing Around: Vehicle in Biden's 85-Car Motorcade Involved in Minor Accident

Rome-ing Around: Vehicle in Biden's 85-Car Motorcade Involved in Minor Accident

US President Joe Biden’s maiden European tour is underway and his first stop is Vatican City, where he’s already held a long meeting with Pope Francis. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T14:54+0000

2021-10-29T14:54+0000

2021-10-29T15:03+0000

europe

joe biden

car accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090318097_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7eb080568518d6517187c3b26f1434.jpg

A vehicle in Joe Biden's motorcade departing the Vatican en route to Quirinale Palace was involved in a minor accident on Friday, the White House has announced.POTUS and his spouse, US First Lady Jill Biden, were accompanied by an 85-car motorcade in Rome on Friday for their meeting with Pope Francis. According to reports, the massive chain of vehicles was required because Italy's coronavirus-related regulations only allow only three non-cohabiting people, including the driver, to be in one vehicle at a time.

Barros Old man Biden was afraid of being killed by a shotgun! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, joe biden, car accident