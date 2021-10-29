Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/rome-ing-around-vehicle-in-bidens-85-car-motorcade-involved-in-minor-accident-1090318496.html
Rome-ing Around: Vehicle in Biden's 85-Car Motorcade Involved in Minor Accident
US President Joe Biden’s maiden European tour is underway and his first stop is Vatican City, where he’s already held a long meeting with Pope Francis. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
europe
joe biden
car accident
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090318097_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7eb080568518d6517187c3b26f1434.jpg
A vehicle in Joe Biden's motorcade departing the Vatican en route to Quirinale Palace was involved in a minor accident on Friday, the White House has announced.POTUS and his spouse, US First Lady Jill Biden, were accompanied by an 85-car motorcade in Rome on Friday for their meeting with Pope Francis. According to reports, the massive chain of vehicles was required because Italy's coronavirus-related regulations only allow only three non-cohabiting people, including the driver, to be in one vehicle at a time.
Old man Biden was afraid of being killed by a shotgun!
europe, joe biden, car accident

14:54 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 29.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Al GoldisPresident Joe Biden, right, and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., center, are seen through the windows of a motorcade at the Capital Region International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.
President Joe Biden, right, and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., center, are seen through the windows of a motorcade at the Capital Region International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Al Goldis
US President Joe Biden’s maiden European tour is underway and his first stop is Vatican City, where he’s already held a long meeting with Pope Francis.
A vehicle in Joe Biden's motorcade departing the Vatican en route to Quirinale Palace was involved in a minor accident on Friday, the White House has announced.
“No serious injuries were sustained however out of an abundance of caution, passengers are being evaluated by US medical personnel.”
POTUS and his spouse, US First Lady Jill Biden, were accompanied by an 85-car motorcade in Rome on Friday for their meeting with Pope Francis. According to reports, the massive chain of vehicles was required because Italy's coronavirus-related regulations only allow only three non-cohabiting people, including the driver, to be in one vehicle at a time.
Popular comments
Old man Biden was afraid of being killed by a shotgun!
Barros
29 October, 18:02 GMT
