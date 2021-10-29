Rome-ing Around: Vehicle in Biden's 85-Car Motorcade Involved in Minor Accident

A vehicle in Joe Biden's motorcade departing the Vatican en route to Quirinale Palace was involved in a minor accident on Friday, the White House has announced.POTUS and his spouse, US First Lady Jill Biden, were accompanied by an 85-car motorcade in Rome on Friday for their meeting with Pope Francis. According to reports, the massive chain of vehicles was required because Italy's coronavirus-related regulations only allow only three non-cohabiting people, including the driver, to be in one vehicle at a time.
US President Joe Biden’s maiden European tour is underway and his first stop is Vatican City, where he’s already held a long meeting with Pope Francis.
“No serious injuries were sustained however out of an abundance of caution, passengers are being evaluated by US medical personnel.”
