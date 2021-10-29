https://sputniknews.com/20211029/rdif-hails-eus-decision-to-open-borders-for-sputnik-v-vaccinated-visitors-from-argentina-1090325457.html

RDIF Hails EU's Decision to Open Borders for Sputnik V Vaccinated Visitors From Argentina

RDIF Hails EU's Decision to Open Borders for Sputnik V Vaccinated Visitors From Argentina

Argentina was the first Latin American country both to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus and to localise production. 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T18:59+0000

2021-10-29T18:59+0000

2021-10-29T18:59+0000

argentina

europe

vaccine

eu

covid-19

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090325210_0:89:3073:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_6b2923ffe45e9b090f2a67df7a9b3aa4.jpg

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has hailed a European Council recommendation to EU countries to lift travel restrictions imposed on Argentina, the only manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in South America. In a 29 October press release, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is responsible for marketing Sputnik V overseas, called the Council's suggestion a testimony to the success of the vaccination campaign in Argentina. The Argentine Ministry of Health has previously published a study, which showed that Sputnik V offered a greater immune protection than other vaccines used in the country. A different study conducted by the National University of Córdoba demonstrated that the Russian-made vaccine was more effective against the Delta strain of coronavirus than AstraZeneca and Sinopharm jabs. RDIF, for its part, has emphasised that Argentina has witnessed a thirtyfold decrease in the daily COVID-19 caseload over the past five months thanks to a successful vaccination campaign. Aside from Argentina, the European Council has advised to remove travel restrictions for Chile, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Jordan. All these countries have approved Sputnik V for use.Argentina was the first Latin American country to authorise the Russian vaccine for use. Later, it announced plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Sputnik V monthly and expects to ramp up yearly production to 500 million doses. Sputnik V, the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus, has been approved in 70 countries so far. Since early March, Sputnik V has been under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

argentina, europe, vaccine, eu, covid-19, sputnik v