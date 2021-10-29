https://sputniknews.com/20211029/prince-andrew-asks-us-court-to-dismiss-lawsuit-over-sexual-abuse-claims-1090329208.html

Prince Andrew Asks US Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Sexual Abuse Claims

Giuffre alleges that she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew in New York, the US Virgin Islands and at the London home of alleged pedophile ring leader Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is set to go on trial in the United States.Maxwell, a UK socialite and former girlfriend of Epstein, is accused of having trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.Earlier in October, the London Metropolitan Police Service said that they would take "no further action" after reviewing sexual assaults allegations against Duke of York. Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the royal on 9 August 2021, seeking "accountability" from the Duke of York and demanding compensation for physical and mental damage.Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son and the ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

