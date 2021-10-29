Prince Andrew Asks US Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Sexual Abuse Claims
22:19 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 22:22 GMT 29.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / LINDSEY PARNABY In this file photo taken on January 19, 2020 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrives to attend a church service at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hillington, Norfolk, eastern England.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom asked a US federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that claims he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing.
Giuffre alleges that she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew in New York, the US Virgin Islands and at the London home of alleged pedophile ring leader Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is set to go on trial in the United States.
Maxwell, a UK socialite and former girlfriend of Epstein, is accused of having trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.
"For the reasons set forth in the Memorandum of Law and Request for Judicial Notice, filed concurrently herewith, Defendant Prince Andrew, Duke of York respectfully moves to dismiss Plaintiff Virginia Giuffre’s Complaint, pursuant Rule 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted, or in the alternative, for a an order requiring Plaintiff to provide a more definitive statement of her allegations, pursuant to Rule 12(e) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure," the court filing said on Friday.
New:— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 29, 2021
Prince Andrew's defense team notifies the court of its "constitutional challenge" to Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit.
His lawyer claims that the New York Child Victims Act "impermissibly revives the statute of limitations" in violation of his due process rights. pic.twitter.com/UJrMzneP99
Earlier in October, the London Metropolitan Police Service said that they would take "no further action" after reviewing sexual assaults allegations against Duke of York.
Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the royal on 9 August 2021, seeking "accountability" from the Duke of York and demanding compensation for physical and mental damage.
Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son and the ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, has strongly denied any wrongdoing.