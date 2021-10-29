Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/pope-francis-calls-biden-a-good-catholic-amid-abortion-debate-in-us-1090326306.html
Pope Francis Calls Biden a 'Good Catholic' Amid Abortion Debate in US
Pope Francis Calls Biden a 'Good Catholic' Amid Abortion Debate in US
US President Joe Biden said Friday that during his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, the Pope told him he should keep receiving Holy Communion, as... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T19:41+0000
2021-10-29T19:42+0000
vatican
pope
us
climate change
rome
abortion
pope francis
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090314673_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1cf90e42cea9aca9f54feeefc09b628.jpg
Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday for talks that surrounded climate change and injustice, but the meeting reportedly became overshadowed by the US Roman Catholic Church’s debate on whether he should be banned from receiving the sacrament following the US President’s support for abortion rights, according to The Guardian.The president, who allegedly goes to weekly mass regularly and keeps a picture of the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office, has come under pressure from conservatives at home and church bishops who religiously classify abortion as a grave sin.Biden has said he is personally opposed to abortion, but cannot impose his views as an elected leader — a political stance that clashes with Catholic principles.The official teachings of the Catholic Church support the idea that human life begins at conception, opposing all forms of abortion procedures whose direct purpose is to destroy a zygote embryo fetus. Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, asked the Pope in a tweet to please challenge President Biden on the critical issue of abortion.In June, a divided conference of US Roman Catholic bishops voted to draft a statement that should specifically admonish Catholic politicians, including Mr. Biden, from communion.Pope Francis has reportedly stressed that he will not reject political leaders who support abortion rights, and told reporters last month that abortion is “murder,” but went on to criticize US Catholic bishops for dealing with the issue in a political manner.However, Catholic policy allows individual bishops to choose whether to prevent people from taking communion.Despite warnings from the Vatican, the bishops are preparing to meet in Baltimore to take up the issue again next month.A US Supreme Court hearing on the restrictive abortion law that recently was put into effect in Texas is scheduled to take place Monday.During the unusually long meeting Friday, the pope allegedly urged world leaders to take “radical decisions” at next week’s Cop26 global environmental summit in a special message recorded for BBC Radio.Biden is due to speak at Cop26 on Monday.The Vatican's press office released footage of the president's visit, and said in a statement that Biden and Pope Francis "focused on the joint commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the healthcare situation and fight against COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the theme of refugees and assistance to migrants."
vatican
rome
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090314673_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2cddf5549d7544046507f9552dae3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vatican, pope, us, climate change, rome, abortion, pope francis, cop26

Pope Francis Calls Biden a 'Good Catholic' Amid Abortion Debate in US

19:41 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 19:42 GMT 29.10.2021)
© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIAPope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021
Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIA
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
US President Joe Biden said Friday that during his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, the Pope told him he should keep receiving Holy Communion, as fierce abortion debate flares in the US.
Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday for talks that surrounded climate change and injustice, but the meeting reportedly became overshadowed by the US Roman Catholic Church’s debate on whether he should be banned from receiving the sacrament following the US President’s support for abortion rights, according to The Guardian.
In a cryptic statement, Biden said the Pope told him he was happy he was a “good Catholic.”
The president, who allegedly goes to weekly mass regularly and keeps a picture of the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office, has come under pressure from conservatives at home and church bishops who religiously classify abortion as a grave sin.
Biden has said he is personally opposed to abortion, but cannot impose his views as an elected leader — a political stance that clashes with Catholic principles.
The official teachings of the Catholic Church support the idea that human life begins at conception, opposing all forms of abortion procedures whose direct purpose is to destroy a zygote embryo fetus.
Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, asked the Pope in a tweet to please challenge President Biden on the critical issue of abortion.
In June, a divided conference of US Roman Catholic bishops voted to draft a statement that should specifically admonish Catholic politicians, including Mr. Biden, from communion.
Pope Francis has reportedly stressed that he will not reject political leaders who support abortion rights, and told reporters last month that abortion is “murder,” but went on to criticize US Catholic bishops for dealing with the issue in a political manner.
“Communion is not a prize for the perfect ... Communion is a gift, the presence of Jesus and his Church,” the pope said, according to a CNN report, adding that bishops should use “compassion and tenderness” with Catholic politicians who support abortion rights.
However, Catholic policy allows individual bishops to choose whether to prevent people from taking communion.
Despite warnings from the Vatican, the bishops are preparing to meet in Baltimore to take up the issue again next month.
A US Supreme Court hearing on the restrictive abortion law that recently was put into effect in Texas is scheduled to take place Monday.
During the unusually long meeting Friday, the pope allegedly urged world leaders to take “radical decisions” at next week’s Cop26 global environmental summit in a special message recorded for BBC Radio.
“Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed our deep vulnerability, and raised numerous doubts and concerns about our economic systems and the way we organise our societies.”
Biden is due to speak at Cop26 on Monday.
The Vatican's press office released footage of the president's visit, and said in a statement that Biden and Pope Francis "focused on the joint commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the healthcare situation and fight against COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the theme of refugees and assistance to migrants."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:45 GMTUS Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old
19:42 GMTCuomo to Appear in Court on November 17 Over Sex Crime Charges
19:41 GMTPope Francis Calls Biden a 'Good Catholic' Amid Abortion Debate in US
19:14 GMTIndia Seeks Early Solution to Chip Shortage at G-20 Summit as Crisis Reaches Unprecedented Level
19:06 GMTDoctors Tell Queen Elizabeth II to Rest, Stick to 'Light Desk-Based Duties' for Two Weeks
19:03 GMTHillary, Beware: Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers Reportedly Interviewed by Special Counsel Durham
18:59 GMTRDIF Hails EU's Decision to Open Borders for Sputnik V Vaccinated Visitors From Argentina
18:59 GMTBill Gates Backs Nuclear Power, Says Natural Gas is 'Not Real Bridge Technology'
18:56 GMTFrench Court Acquits Jean-Marie Le Pen in Antisemitism Case Over Oven Quip
18:56 GMTMoscow: US Demands That 55 More Russian Diplomats, Workers Leave Country
18:55 GMTAustrian Energy Giant OMV Reveals When Nord Stream 2’s Second Line Will Be Ready to Pump Gas
18:45 GMTUS Intel Concludes COVID-19 Not Developed as Biological Weapon, Remains Divided on Virus Origins
18:41 GMT'Rust' Set Armourer Slams Rumours of Live Ammunition Use by Crew – Report
18:38 GMTSpanish Court to Ask US to Guarantee Dignified Treatment of Ex-Venezuelan Spy
18:24 GMTIran Says New Sanctions Contradict US Claims About Seeking to Return to Nuclear Deal
18:17 GMTChina Seeing Robust Post-COVID Rise While US Economy Under Biden is Losing Steam, Author Says
18:10 GMTMoldova and Gazprom Extend Gas Supply Contract for 5 Years
18:06 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Guided Bomb from Fighter Jet
18:04 GMTEx-White House Chief of Staff Says He 'Would Bet' That Trump Will Run for President Again
17:57 GMTKiev Claims It’s Using Turkish-Made Combat Drones in Eastern Ukraine in ‘Self-Defence’