Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/poland-summons-belgian-ambassador-amid-row-over-judicial-changes-1090314333.html
Poland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
Poland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Belgian ambassador on Friday after the Belgian prime minister warned Poland not to play with fire... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T13:06+0000
2021-10-29T13:07+0000
news
belgium
poland
ambassador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/51/1077885123_0:261:2500:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_ea05f1f6454770e7c2845a4d7d39249e.jpg
"We are summoning the Belgian ambassador at 2:30 p.m. in relation to a statement by the Belgian prime minister," Lukasz Jasina, a ministerial spokesperson, told the state Polish news agency PAP.Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the European Commission, in an interview with the Financial Times over the weekend, of holding a "gun to our head" by denying it COVID-19 funding to pressure Warsaw to dissolve a controversial disciplinary chamber for judges.Morawiecki said Poland would defend its rights with everything at its disposal if the EU executive body starts a "third world war" over reforms that Warsaw says are meant to improve the judiciary. The EU says they are eroding judicial independence.Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at the College of Bruges on Wednesday that his Polish counterpart was "playing with fire" when threatening to wage a war on his European colleagues over domestic policy reasons.
belgium
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/51/1077885123_88:0:2496:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_3349cde61b16eb476151938fa8d123a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, belgium, poland, ambassador

Poland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes

13:06 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 29.10.2021)
© Photo : Adrian GrycukThe Polish Foreign Ministry
The Polish Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© Photo : Adrian Grycuk
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Belgian ambassador on Friday after the Belgian prime minister warned Poland not to play with fire in an escalating row over judiciary reforms.
"We are summoning the Belgian ambassador at 2:30 p.m. in relation to a statement by the Belgian prime minister," Lukasz Jasina, a ministerial spokesperson, told the state Polish news agency PAP.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the European Commission, in an interview with the Financial Times over the weekend, of holding a "gun to our head" by denying it COVID-19 funding to pressure Warsaw to dissolve a controversial disciplinary chamber for judges.
Morawiecki said Poland would defend its rights with everything at its disposal if the EU executive body starts a "third world war" over reforms that Warsaw says are meant to improve the judiciary. The EU says they are eroding judicial independence.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at the College of Bruges on Wednesday that his Polish counterpart was "playing with fire" when threatening to wage a war on his European colleagues over domestic policy reasons.
250002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
13:48 GMTIndia Sees France as Indispensable to Indo-Pacific Stability Amid Submarine Crisis
13:46 GMTEU Parliament Sues European Commission for 'Inaction' on Rule of Law
13:33 GMTWhy Russia's 'Moderate Conservatism' Might Play Key Role in Resolving West's Ideological Standoff
13:16 GMT'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia
13:13 GMTBehind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
13:08 GMTMagnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises
13:06 GMTPoland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
13:00 GMTPoland Purchases 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons, Ex-Army Chief Says
13:00 GMTTalented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
12:58 GMT'Topless XR Protester' Goes Nude at Downing Street, Calling for 'Naked Truth About Climate Change'
12:55 GMTAustralian Embassy in Switzerland to Resume Work After 30-year Break in 2022
12:53 GMTEx-Lawmakers Ask Judge to Block Trump Bid to Access White House Records in 6 January Probe
12:40 GMT'A Breakdown': Sweden's 'Belated' COVID Response Under Harsh Criticism From State Commission
12:34 GMTGigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda
12:33 GMTWill Zuckerberg Rue the Day Facebook Became Meta? How Historical Rebrands Only Sometimes Worked
12:28 GMTIG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany
12:22 GMTNetizens Support Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui After He Cancels Show Following Threats
12:18 GMTBJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
12:12 GMTIndia Deploys US Weapons, Including Chinook Helicopters, to Ramp Up Defence at Disputed China Border