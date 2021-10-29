Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/not-so-long-in-the-tooth-how-uk-queen-manages-to-keep-her-smile-so-pearly-without-dentures-1090329152.html
Royal Teeth Secrets: How Did UK Queen Manage to Keep Her Smile Bright at 95 Without Dentures?
Royal Teeth Secrets: How Did UK Queen Manage to Keep Her Smile Bright at 95 Without Dentures?
Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne for 69 years, which makes her the longest-serving monarch in British history. And the fact that the queen's... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T23:33+0000
2021-10-29T23:37+0000
queen elizabeth ii
dentist
queen
uk royal family
viral
teeth
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090329884_0:126:2522:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_53bdb547ab028e3b7e77a6a17395a699.jpg
Every year, we see the British monarch all across the UK, across all media dazzling with her shining teeth, but how does she keep them so white and straight at 95? Well, we all know that teeth have a tendency to deteriorate over time, so it is perfectly reasonable to assume that at this age, the head of state probably relies entirely on dentures.Expectations that the queen's smile would have deteriorated at this point in her life also stem from the fact that her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, was known for having poor teeth in her later years.But no! Queen Elizabeth II, contrary to popular belief, has all of her own teeth and does not wear dentures, as the monarch herself insists.There is still, however, no consensus in the media whether the teeth are completely hers or the queen had a treatment done to give them that pearly sheen.Back in 2019, Matthew Rose, a restorative dentist at The UK Centre Hove &amp; Hayward's Heath, told the Express newspaper that Queen Elizabeth must have had dental work done because her teeth were so white.As per Rose, Her Majesty appears to have all of her own teeth, although she is likely to "have had dental work carried out such as crowns and veneers to help improve their appearance over the years as they do look in good condition for someone of her age."The following year, the queen visited Royal National ENT and the Eastman Dental hospitals to commemorate the opening of the new buildings.A teaching nurse offered her a dental wire brace to examine during her tour. And it was during that time, when the queen reportedly admitted that she "had wires, luckily a very long time ago." She resumed her tour by speaking with a ten-year-old on the ward who was having braces fitted, and assured the boy that she thought "it is worth it, in the end."But how does the effect last for so long? Well, according to the UK's North West Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Associations (RFCA) message from 2016, a reservist colonel has been given the role of honorary dental surgeon to Her Majesty, making her dentist team of two highly professional stomatologists responsible for all the procedures and needed checkups.Now it is no surprise that Her Majesty has such a great smile that continues to captivate admirers wherever she goes, thanks to this professional assistance, as well as an obviously meticulous personal dental routine the queen must follow on a daily basis, topped off with a little bit of cosmetic work now and then.
Them Reptilians have long lasting ivories. ''Reptilian ‘Gods’ And Current Events – David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast''
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090329884_102:0:2326:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_aa15ef985af35909ccc57b9ab992a508.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
queen elizabeth ii, dentist, queen, uk royal family, viral, teeth, uk

Royal Teeth Secrets: How Did UK Queen Manage to Keep Her Smile Bright at 95 Without Dentures?

23:33 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 23:37 GMT 29.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth attends the Commonwealth Games baton relay launch, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 7, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the Commonwealth Games baton relay launch, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne for 69 years, which makes her the longest-serving monarch in British history. And the fact that the queen's appearance doesn't seem to have changed much over the years has given rise to a stream of memes implying that she has literally existed since before the beginning of time as a constant.
Every year, we see the British monarch all across the UK, across all media dazzling with her shining teeth, but how does she keep them so white and straight at 95?
Well, we all know that teeth have a tendency to deteriorate over time, so it is perfectly reasonable to assume that at this age, the head of state probably relies entirely on dentures.
Expectations that the queen's smile would have deteriorated at this point in her life also stem from the fact that her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, was known for having poor teeth in her later years.
© AP Photo / Tony WhiteBritain's Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of Clarence House, in London, on Aug. 4, 1989, during celebrations marking her 89th birthday.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of Clarence House, in London, on Aug. 4, 1989, during celebrations marking her 89th birthday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, waves to well-wishers from the balcony of Clarence House, in London, on Aug. 4, 1989, during celebrations marking her 89th birthday.
© AP Photo / Tony White
But no! Queen Elizabeth II, contrary to popular belief, has all of her own teeth and does not wear dentures, as the monarch herself insists.
There is still, however, no consensus in the media whether the teeth are completely hers or the queen had a treatment done to give them that pearly sheen.
Back in 2019, Matthew Rose, a restorative dentist at The UK Centre Hove & Hayward's Heath, told the Express newspaper that Queen Elizabeth must have had dental work done because her teeth were so white.
As per Rose, Her Majesty appears to have all of her own teeth, although she is likely to "have had dental work carried out such as crowns and veneers to help improve their appearance over the years as they do look in good condition for someone of her age."
The following year, the queen visited Royal National ENT and the Eastman Dental hospitals to commemorate the opening of the new buildings.
A teaching nurse offered her a dental wire brace to examine during her tour. And it was during that time, when the queen reportedly admitted that she "had wires, luckily a very long time ago." She resumed her tour by speaking with a ten-year-old on the ward who was having braces fitted, and assured the boy that she thought "it is worth it, in the end."
But how does the effect last for so long? Well, according to the UK's North West Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Associations (RFCA) message from 2016, a reservist colonel has been given the role of honorary dental surgeon to Her Majesty, making her dentist team of two highly professional stomatologists responsible for all the procedures and needed checkups.
Now it is no surprise that Her Majesty has such a great smile that continues to captivate admirers wherever she goes, thanks to this professional assistance, as well as an obviously meticulous personal dental routine the queen must follow on a daily basis, topped off with a little bit of cosmetic work now and then.
101000
Discuss
Popular comments
Them Reptilians have long lasting ivories. ''Reptilian ‘Gods’ And Current Events – David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast''
Thomas Turk
30 October, 03:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:21 GMTElevated Threat Issued in Northern Virginia on Halloween Weekend Amid Daesh Attack Rumors
00:08 GMTUS Supreme Court Agrees to Hear States’ Appeal to Restore Trump Immigration Rule
00:04 GMTAfghanistan Among World’s Worst Crises, Social Services on 'Brink of Collapse', UNICEF Says
00:00 GMTWall Street up 4th Week in Row on Record Highs as Investors ‘Accept’ High Inflation
Yesterday‘Purely Political’: 45 GOP Reps Angry Over Reports Biden Wants to Pay Each Separated Migrant Family
YesterdaySenior Officials of Brazilian Health Regulator Face Threats Over Vaccination of Children
Yesterday'Major Loophole' Means US Unlikely to Honor Promise to Treat Assange Humanely, Journalist Says
YesterdayRoyal Teeth Secrets: How Did UK Queen Manage to Keep Her Smile Bright at 95 Without Dentures?
YesterdayBiden Administration Terminates Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico’ Rule for Asylum-Seekers
YesterdayStudy: Texas Sees Massive Drop in Abortions in Month After 'Heartbeat' Ban Took Effect
YesterdayPrince Andrew Asks US Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Sexual Abuse Claims
YesterdayWatch: Iranian MiG-29 Shoots Down Aerial Target Fired by F-5 Tiger in Low-Altitude Flyby
YesterdayWH Press Pool Bristle Over Biden's Closed-for-Cameras Meeting With Pope
YesterdayNASA Scientists Call for New Framework to Discover Evidence of Life Beyond Earth
YesterdayUS Government Engaging With Russia to Secure Additional Overflights, Source Says
YesterdayTexas Students Sue Fraternity After Hazing Incident Left Them 'Permanently Disfigured' - Report
YesterdayDC Judge Temporarily Bans Biden Administration from Firing Civilians Seeking Vaccine Exemptions
YesterdayUS Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old
YesterdayCuomo to Appear in Court on November 17 Over Sex Crime Charges
YesterdayPope Francis Calls Biden a 'Good Catholic' Amid Abortion Debate in US