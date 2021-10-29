https://sputniknews.com/20211029/mysterious-canadian-firm-meta-jumps-25-as-investors-mistake-it-for-rebranded-facebook-1090307585.html

Mysterious Canadian Firm Meta Jumps 25% as Investors Mistake it for Rebranded Facebook

Mysterious Canadian Firm Meta Jumps 25% as Investors Mistake it for Rebranded Facebook

Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be rebranded as Meta Platform on Thursday. The news comes after a series of scandals... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T12:09+0000

2021-10-29T12:09+0000

2021-10-29T12:09+0000

nasdaq

us

canada

5g

stock market

rare-earth metals

metamaterial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090304536_26:0:1950:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_67ccd705c9f8166f9dc6ed3d9284a2bd.jpg

A Canadian firm Meta Materials, which claims to be engaged in developing functional materials and nano-composite products, has gained more than 25 percent on Nasdaq after investors mistook it for rebranded Facebook. Meta Materials Inc., which trades with the symbol of MMAT and below the $5 ceiling for penny stocks, is worth more than $1.5 billion.Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg on Thursday said that the company would be named Meta Platforms, and the stock will trade under ticker symbol MVRS from 1 December.In a press statement on Thursday, the company said it would be joined by Facebook Reality Labs in an online panel next week on the future of Augmented Reality eyewear.In June this year, the share price of the Canadian firm rocketed to almost $22 apiece, which was reportedly Reddit-fuelled momentum. The firm's market capitalisation reached $6 billion in June because of internet chatter-based trade; however, the valuation decreased sharply after the share price slipped to less than $8 in the next few days in June, then below $3 in August. Meta Materials' shares are now changing hands at $4.56 per share - a long way off Facebook which is $316.92.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

nasdaq, us, canada, 5g, stock market, rare-earth metals, metamaterial