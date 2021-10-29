https://sputniknews.com/20211029/moscow-us-demands-that-55-more-russian-diplomats-workers-leave-country-1090324981.html

Moscow: US Demands That 55 More Russian Diplomats, Workers Leave Country

Moscow: US Demands That 55 More Russian Diplomats, Workers Leave Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington demands that 55 more Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers of the Russian embassy and consulates leave the... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T18:56+0000

2021-10-29T18:56+0000

2021-10-29T19:02+0000

news

us

russia

maria zakharova

diplomats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/14/1082404226_236:0:1424:668_1920x0_80_0_0_26fc34330b1d4e492c025d054979d5d8.png

"Given the demands put forward by Washington that another 55 of our diplomats and administrative and technical workers should leave the United States in the coming months (and this essentially means expulsion), the situation on the diplomatic 'front' will only get worse," Zakharova said in a statement.She clarified that there are about 130 Americans working in diplomatic missions in Russia, while less than 200 Russians work in the Russian embassy in Washington and two consulates in New York and Houston.In August, the Russian Embassy in the US received the list of 24 diplomats who had to leave the country by 3 September. In addition to that, the US authorities cancelled valid visas of diplomats' spouses and children without explaining the reason. On 15 April, US President Joe Biden signed a decree to introduce sanctions against 32 Russian individuals and companies. Washington also announced that it would expel ten Russian diplomats from the country. In late April, the US Embassy in Russia said that in response to retaliatory measures introduced by Moscow, starting 12 May it would provide consular services only to US citizens and in a limited number of cases.

sharknbake21 RUSSIA should just clsoe their embassies in the US and, also shut down usa embassie sin Moscow as well. 5

vot tak The UN definitely needs to be moved from new york to a neutral country. 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, us, russia, maria zakharova, diplomats