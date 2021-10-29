Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/moscow-us-demands-that-55-more-russian-diplomats-workers-leave-country-1090324981.html
Moscow: US Demands That 55 More Russian Diplomats, Workers Leave Country
Moscow: US Demands That 55 More Russian Diplomats, Workers Leave Country
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington demands that 55 more Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers of the Russian embassy and consulates leave the... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
news, us, russia, maria zakharova, diplomats

Moscow: US Demands That 55 More Russian Diplomats, Workers Leave Country

18:56 GMT 29.10.2021 (Updated: 19:02 GMT 29.10.2021)
© Sputnik / StringerRussian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov's vehicle leaves the Russian Embassy compound in Washington, DC. Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov's vehicle leaves the Russian Embassy compound in Washington, DC. Saturday, March 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© Sputnik / Stringer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington demands that 55 more Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers of the Russian embassy and consulates leave the United States in the coming months, the situation on the diplomatic "front" will worsen as a result, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Given the demands put forward by Washington that another 55 of our diplomats and administrative and technical workers should leave the United States in the coming months (and this essentially means expulsion), the situation on the diplomatic 'front' will only get worse," Zakharova said in a statement.
She clarified that there are about 130 Americans working in diplomatic missions in Russia, while less than 200 Russians work in the Russian embassy in Washington and two consulates in New York and Houston.
In August, the Russian Embassy in the US received the list of 24 diplomats who had to leave the country by 3 September. In addition to that, the US authorities cancelled valid visas of diplomats' spouses and children without explaining the reason.
On 15 April, US President Joe Biden signed a decree to introduce sanctions against 32 Russian individuals and companies. Washington also announced that it would expel ten Russian diplomats from the country.
In late April, the US Embassy in Russia said that in response to retaliatory measures introduced by Moscow, starting 12 May it would provide consular services only to US citizens and in a limited number of cases.
RUSSIA should just clsoe their embassies in the US and, also shut down usa embassie sin Moscow as well.
ssharknbake21
29 October, 22:08 GMT
The UN definitely needs to be moved from new york to a neutral country.
vtvot tak
29 October, 22:41 GMT
