Let's Fly to 'Baby Yoda Island': Redditors Spot Fancy-Looking Piece of Land in Indian Ocean

The island, actually called Gunner's Quoin, is located north of the island of Mauritius, the main island of the state of the same name, located about 2,000 km... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

Seen reruns of The Mandalorian a few too many times? A Google Maps user claimed to have discovered an island that resembles the show's adorable character Grogu, most commonly known as Baby Yoda, from the Disney series. A screenshot of the island has been shared on a popular Reddit thread dedicated to unusual Google Maps discoveries.A Reddit user who goes under the alias u/No_Raptors contributed the island image and captioned it "Baby Yoda Island."Two big protruding areas on the island could be regarded as Yoda's ears. However, not everyone in the comments agreed with this, as one of the users saw a "cow" in the picture.Others stated the island resembled Shrek, Dumbo the elephant, and even Stitch from the Disney film Lilo & Stitch.Coin de Mire, commonly known as Gunner's Quoin, is only 65 hectares in size and is located 8 kilometers north of Mauritius, near Ile Plate, popularly known as "Flat Island," according to Visit.Today's description.Gunner's Quoin is a basaltic volcanic cone that dates back thousands of years. Natural boulders, stretches of bare rock surrounding the coast, and numerous and well-preserved volcanic extrusions all point to the island's volcanic origins.You can check out the fascinating island via this link on Google Maps.

