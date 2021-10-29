Lebanon Asks Russia for Satellite Images of Beirut Port During 2020 Blast

Registration was successful!
"President Aoun asked the Russian ambassador to notify his country of Lebanon's desire to receive images from the space satellites of the port of Beirut at the time of the explosion," the office said.Aoun made the request during a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov.A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on 4 August. At least 280 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked Moscow to provide satellite images of the Beirut port at the time of the major blast in August 2020, the president’s press office said.
"President Aoun asked the Russian ambassador to notify his country of Lebanon's desire to receive images from the space satellites of the port of Beirut at the time of the explosion," the office said.
Aoun made the request during a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov.
A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on 4 August. At least 280 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged.
According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area.
